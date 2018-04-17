Everyone Wants Stormy Daniels to Attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Photo: Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

The most in-demand plus-one for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is none other than the anti-Trump herself: Stormy Daniels. But, just like the president, Daniels will not be in attendance.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, multiple undisclosed media companies have extended invitations to the adult-film star, in hopes that she’d come as their guest. But according to Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, she has turned down all the invites.

One person who won’t be missing the dinner, though, is Avenatti. It’s not all that surprising — the man loves to schmooze. Just last week, he was spotted at THR’s New York Power List event, where he hung around close to Fox News Host Sean Hannity. Do you think Avenatti knew that Hannity was lawyer Michael Cohen’s secret third client?