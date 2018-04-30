The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

The Internet Celebrates, Bids Farewell to Planned Parenthood President

Today is Cecile Richards’s last day at the organization.

12 mins ago

The 43 Best Moments From Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules

Before tonight’s Vanderpump Rules season finale, come remember all of this season’s best moments.

3:27 p.m.

Stormy Daniels Sues Donald Trump for Defamation

After he called the sketch she released of the man who allegedly threatened her in 2011 “a total con job.”

3:15 p.m.

What We Learned at Time’s Up’s First New York Event

Thoughts from Lupita Nyong’o, Julianne Moore, and more activists.

3:15 p.m.

The Singular Magic of Maira Kalman

At home with the beloved writer and illustrator.

3:11 p.m.

Scott Eastwood Loves the Smell of Cereal and Man Sweat

“I like Cap’n Crunch. Great cereal, except it ruins the roof of your mouth, which sucks.”

3:08 p.m.

Samantha Irby Wants You to Tell Her Everything

The author opens up about writing and her recent book tour.

2:36 p.m.

The 5 Wedding-Dress Trends for Brides to Know in 2019

Because there’s nothing worse than a dated wedding gown.

2:04 p.m.

Marc Jacobs Made a Coconut Makeup Collection for Summer

It’s already starting to sell out.

1:57 p.m.

Stuart Weitzman Just Marked Down a Ton of Shoes

Shop sandals, booties, and heels up to 50-percent off.

1:47 p.m.

It’s Okay to Be Offended by Michelle Wolf’s Jokes

Her remarks felt deeply personal. That was the point.

1:44 p.m.

The 7 Most Outspoken Women About Equal Pay in Hollywood

Meet some of the women in Hollywood who are fighting to end the pay gap.

1:22 p.m.

Aidy Bryant Got Married!

The SNL actress married her longtime boyfriend, Conner O’Malley.

12:59 p.m.

Kim Kardashian West Speaks Out About the Tristan Thompson Drama

“It’s just so f*cked up.”

12:48 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Is ‘NOT SORRY’ for 2008 Vanity Fair Nude Portrait

She can’t be tamed.

12:30 p.m.

The Best Mascaras We’ve Ever Written About

All 73 of them.

12:14 p.m.

Lots of Fitbits That Would Make Great Mother’s Day Gifts Are on Sale

Including ones in mom-friendly rose gold.

11:58 a.m.

What It’s Really Like to Have a Trust Fund

At first, I felt like I was set for life — but I didn’t realize just how expensive life is.

11:34 a.m.

The Founder of Burning Man Has Died

Larry Harvey was the brains behind the notorious annual desert fest.

11:29 a.m.

Is This the Queen’s (Fancy) Wedding Gift to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

What a regal thing to give.