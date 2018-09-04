Rarely-on-Sale S’well Water Bottles Are 25 Percent off at Saks

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

S’well water bottles, considered by many to be the best (and most handsome-looking) stainless-steel vacuum-sealed water bottles around, are not very often on sale. Which is why we’ve collected our 15 favorites (gold ones, silver ones, millennial-pink ones, Liberty of London–printed ones), which are 25 percent off as part of Saks’s friends and family sale — that incidentally ends today.

