Rarely-on-Sale S’well Water Bottles Are 25 Percent off at Saks

By

S’well water bottles, considered by many to be the best (and most handsome-looking) stainless-steel vacuum-sealed water bottles around, are not very often on sale. Which is why we’ve collected our 15 favorites (gold ones, silver ones, millennial-pink ones, Liberty of London–printed ones), which are 25 percent off as part of Saks’s friends and family sale — that incidentally ends today.

S’well Elements Collection Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Gold Water Bottle/17 oz.
$32, Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Pink Topaz Reusable Water Bottle
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Bikini Stainless Steel Reusable Water Bottle
$19, Saks Fifth Avenue
$19 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Gem Collection Stainless Steel Water Bottle/17oz.
$32, Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Smokey Quartz Stainless Steel Reusable Water Bottle/17 oz.
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Liberty Katie & Millie Water Bottle
$32, Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Liberty Betsy Ann Water Bottle/17 Oz.
$32, Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Stone Stainless Steel Bottle
$34, Saks Fifth Avenue
$34 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Turquoise Blue Reusable Stainless Steel Bottle
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Oahu Stainless Steel Water Bottle/17 oz.
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Triple-Walled Stainless Steel Water Bottle/17 oz.
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Fire Red Traveller/16 oz.
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Ultraviolet Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$32, Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
S’well Glitter Thermal Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$26, Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
