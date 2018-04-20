Target Added 150 Makeup Products for People of Color

Target has already made a push toward selling more hair products for natural curly hair, though it’s inconsistent: some stores even have entire aisles filled with brands like Mixed Chicks and Shea Moisture, while other retailers only stock a few. As we’ve seen with Fenty Beauty’s consistently sold-out foundations, making products for under-served demographics pays off. And this week Target announced it will start selling more makeup products for people of color.

“We know our guests have a wide range of beauty needs and preferences, and we want to make sure Target has the best assortment for all hair types or skin tones,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s senior vice-president of Beauty and Essentials.

The mega retailer is starting off by adding eight brands: Coloured Raine, EveryHue Beauty, Haley’s, Hue Noir, Reina Rebelde, The Lip Bar, Violet Voss, and Makeup Geek, which both already have a cult following. Total, there will to be 150 new products ranging from foundations to nude lipsticks for everyone.

EveryHue Beauty, which was founded by Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, has tinted moisturizers, concealer pens, setting sprays that lock makeup in place, and tinted pressed powders that won’t leave a powdery white cast on dark skin. The Reina Rebelde blush and contour trio looks great on those with medium skin tones, and Makeup Geek’s bronzer is deep enough to contour with — because everyone likes chiseled cheekbones.

Target already has a decent hair product section, but they’re adding Curls Cashmere & Caviar, which is made for kinky and curly hair, to their growing list of brands. You can shop the new products at Target’s website now, but if you want to look at them in person, you’ll have to wait until May 20 when they hit stores.

Photo: Courtesy of Target $10, Target EveryHue Stay All Day Setting Spray $10 at Target Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Target $20, Target Hue Noir True Hues Flawless Matte Foundation in Deep-Carob $20 at Target Buy

