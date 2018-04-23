This Is a Particularly Excellent Bargain on a Tata Harper Gift Set

Photo: Courtesy of the retailer

A gift box is always a pretty good deal when it comes to what you’re paying per item, and this Tata Harper Time to Shine set (which is meant to give you everything you need for “glowing, radiant looking skin”) is a particularly excellent bargain. That’s because the full-size bottles of the culty natural skin-care line’s Illuminating Moisturizer and Beautifying Face Oil (which normally add up to $188) are worth the price alone, and that’s not to mention the smaller versions of Tata’s Deluxe Illuminating Eye Creme, Deluxe Regenerating Cleanser, and Deluxe Resurfacing Mask. It’s an even better deal because said box set is on sale for $30 off. Mother’s Day is just a hop, skip, and a jump away, so do keep this in mind as you’re sniffing around for what to get her. And note: There’s also a Tata Harper Winter Wonders gift set and lip-pumping treatment on sale.

