The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

By
Taylor Swift. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift just dropped two new songs on Spotify: an acoustic version of her latest single “Delicate” and … a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic song, “September.” The former is quite on brand — she just loves the guitar and also Taylor Swift songs! — but the latter, her banjo-heavy interpretation of a legendary R&B funk song, is definitely a bit more … unexpected.

So it should come as no surprise that social-media users had a field day with Swift’s cover of the classic tune. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen so far.

If you want, you can listen to the song below.

Tags:

Best Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Earth, Wind & Fire Cover