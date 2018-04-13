The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift just dropped two new songs on Spotify: an acoustic version of her latest single “Delicate” and … a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s iconic song, “September.” The former is quite on brand — she just loves the guitar and also Taylor Swift songs! — but the latter, her banjo-heavy interpretation of a legendary R&B funk song, is definitely a bit more … unexpected.

So it should come as no surprise that social-media users had a field day with Swift’s cover of the classic tune. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen so far.

♪ ♪ do you remember... friday the thirteenth of april...

when swift sang a funk and soul staple

and chased your good vibes awayyyyyy ♪ ♪ — Puja Patel (@senari) April 13, 2018

every time i listen to earth, wind, & fire i always think "good, but needs more banjo" — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) April 13, 2018

Y'all have to stop saying Taylor Swift "covered" anything. She did bad karaoke. Let's move on. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) April 13, 2018

the extent of my pettiness is such that i refused to listen to the t*ylor sw*ft september cover on spotify because i didn't want to contribute to her stats, so i went to youtube in an incognito browser so it wouldn't affect my recommendations and found a video of it there instead — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 13, 2018

Honestly, @TaylorSwift13's version of "September" isn't my favorite cover she's done, but I'm extremely heartened she still sometimes thinks about banjos. — Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) April 13, 2018

Do you remember

When T-Swift ruined September — sports team (wins-losses) (@jesseltaylor) April 13, 2018

If you were curious to hear what unseasoned boiled chicken breast sounded like in song, take a listen to Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind & Fire. https://t.co/5x1Ecwc1cw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 13, 2018

There’s no doubt in my mind that Taylor Swift puts raisins in her potato salad. https://t.co/IX6MEYaUj2 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 13, 2018

If you want, you can listen to the song below.