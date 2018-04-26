The Latest on the Cut

6:18 p.m.

Why Does Michael Cohen Have More Than a Dozen Cell Phones?

So many possibilities!

6:14 p.m.

Remembering the Crime Writer Who Didn’t Live to the Golden State Killer’s Arrest

“I so wish Michelle were here to enjoy this moment.”

5:46 p.m.

Cardi B’s Former Manager Is Reportedly Suing Her for $10 Million

Her former rep, Shaft, accuses Cardi of freezing him out after he was integral in shaping her career.

5:33 p.m.

The Most Exciting Item in Jennifer Lopez’s Makeup Line Is Not What You Think

From her new collection with Inglot.

5:30 p.m.

Glimpse Inside the World of Marilyn Monroe Tribute Artists

“I ended up going down this Marilyn Monroe rabbit hole.”

5:10 p.m.

A Red Lipstick That Inspires Double-Takes

A lipstick from Instagram that made me swipe and re-swipe.

4:58 p.m.

The Most Powerful Scenes From the Bill Cosby Trial Results

The comedian was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

4:35 p.m.

Here Are the Best Pictures From the White House’s Take Your Kid to Work Day

The West Wing celebrates Take Your Kid to Work Day.

4:20 p.m.

Kelis Reveals That Nas Allegedly Abused Her Throughout Their Marriage

“I didn’t say anything, because I wanted things to work, and because I was delusional.”

3:24 p.m.

Prince Harry and Prince William Joke About the Royal Wedding in a Brotherly Way

Prince Harry said he “got down on one knee” to ask his brother to be best man.

3:21 p.m.

What Is Pansexuality? A Brief Primer.

Janelle Monáe has got everybody asking.

3:16 p.m.

Louis Vuitton Is Creating a Chocolate-Inspired Perfume

Among the six new men’s scents the brand will be releasing.

3:13 p.m.

Recipes From Fashion’s Favorite Family Dinner Party

Angela and Francesco Missoni share two dishes on their Milan Fashion Week menu.

2:50 p.m.

Here Are Hourglass Cosmetics’ New Skin-Care-Meets-Makeup Products

They call it a “veil.”

2:48 p.m.

Tired of Millennial Pink? Try Melodramatic Purple

A spring mood.

2:28 p.m.

Will the New Royal Baby Ever Have a Name?

Why is it taking so long??????

2:18 p.m.

I Think I Might Want a Bolo Tie?

A new fashion taboo.

2:01 p.m.

See Eva Chen, Eddie Huang, and More Celebrities at the Apex for Youth Gala

A benefit for low-income Asian and immigrant kids in New York City.

1:54 p.m.

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of All Charges in Sexual-Assault Retrial

The comedian, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by nearly 60 women, was found guilty for a 2004 incident.

1:48 p.m.

A History of Janelle Monáe And Tessa Thompson’s Maybe-More-Than Friendship

A guide to Hollywood’s cutest maybe-couple.