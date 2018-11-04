The Best and Bubbliest Bubble Bath For Cancelled Plans

There are lot of things that seem like nothing, but are actually something. Meditation. Reiki. No-makeup-makeup. Cotton candy. Sometimes, I’m a big time fan of actually doing nothing, and my chosen pastime is baths. A few times a week, I fill up a tub with warm water, get into it, lie there, and … that’s it.

The hardest working thing in my bathroom for the next 15–20 minutes or until I turn “prune” is Honest Company’s bubble bath. A tiny capful (I’m talking about a tablespoon) goes under running water. Then it starts to toil industriously, creating within minutes, about a billion frothy, softly peaked suds that pile upon each other like dollops of whipped cream. It also creates lightly scented bubbles — my choice is lavender, but they also can be apricot, orange vanilla, or no scent at all. Sometimes, if I feel like literally lifting a finger, I’ll push play on Chance the Rapper’s bathing playlist which is full of Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, and Migos (for when you’re just about ready to get out of the bath).

Don’t let the fact that this lets-you-do-nothing product comes from doing-many-things Jessica Alba’s growing “clean” product empire deter you. It’s full of attributes that make you nod, “Yes, I want all those things,” among them: being tear-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and free of SLS, sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, and formaldehyde carriers. The bath doesn’t leave any greasy soap residue or a ring behind, and quietly vanishes down the drain without a trace. Best of all, the formula is gently moisturizing, so you can continue to do nothing post-bath, skip the moisturizer, and effortlessly leave with bath with softer skin than you came in with.