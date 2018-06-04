The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Lupita Nyong’o wore a banana-print dress paired with a mirror-adorned bag. Mindy Kaling conjured spring in otherwise frosty New York with her floral gown. Jenna Lyons turned out to fête artist Judy Chicago at a dinner honoring Chicago’s forthcoming New York Magazine cover. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Disco-Ready Purse: Lupita Nyong’o With Diane Kruger and Micaela Erlanger

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.

Freshest Florals: Tory Burch and Mindy Kaling

Photo: Andrew Morales/REX/Shutterstock

At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.

Best Braids: Mandy Moore

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.

Chicest Sleek Maxis: Amanda Seyfried and Kate Bosworth

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for H&M

At the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner’s Harvey House in Los Angeles.

Coolest Crew: Jenna Lyons, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Karen Elson, Josh Bearman, and Aurora James

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

At a dinner in honor of Judy Chicago and the debut of Judy Chicago’s New York Magazine cover for 50 New York Artists at City Point in New York.

Most Gorgeous Goth: January Jones With Ulla Johnson

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.

Prettiest Blouse: Rosario Dawson With Rachel Winter and Nick Robinson

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the after-party for the premiere of Netflix’s Krystal at the Saint Felix on April 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Springiest Trio : Chanel Iman, Dilone, and Ebonee Davis

Photo: Andrew Morales/REX/Shutterstock

At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.

Darling-est Details: Jordana Brewster

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.

Cutest Mini: Naomie Harris

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for H&M

At the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner’s Harvey House in Los Angeles.

Nicest Knit-on-Knit: Zolee Griggs (Center) With Georgie Flores and Amber Stevens

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.

Most Metallic: Sharam Diniz and Afiya Bennett

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

At the Winky Lux X Galore Magazine party presenting the Winky Lux spring campaign in New York.

Loveliest Jumpsuit: Candice Huffine

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.

Sweetest Sweaters With Skirts: Shelcy Joseph and Christy Joseph

Photo: Andrew Morales/REX/Shutterstock

At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.

Best Black on Denim: Brittany Seymour and Angie Sims

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.

Brightest Lips: Carly Cushnie

Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.

Trendiest Matrix Riff: Leigh Lezark, Xuanxuan Li, and Fiona Byrne

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Xllullan FW2018 Soho Installation Opening Soiree in New York.

Boldest Yellow: Nicole Yoone

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.