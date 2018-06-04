The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Lupita Nyong’o wore a banana-print dress paired with a mirror-adorned bag. Mindy Kaling conjured spring in otherwise frosty New York with her floral gown. Jenna Lyons turned out to fête artist Judy Chicago at a dinner honoring Chicago’s forthcoming New York Magazine cover. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Most Disco-Ready Purse: Lupita Nyong’o With Diane Kruger and Micaela Erlanger
At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.
Freshest Florals: Tory Burch and Mindy Kaling
At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.
Best Braids: Mandy Moore
At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.
Chicest Sleek Maxis: Amanda Seyfried and Kate Bosworth
At the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner’s Harvey House in Los Angeles.
Coolest Crew: Jenna Lyons, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Karen Elson, Josh Bearman, and Aurora James
At a dinner in honor of Judy Chicago and the debut of Judy Chicago’s New York Magazine cover for 50 New York Artists at City Point in New York.
Most Gorgeous Goth: January Jones With Ulla Johnson
At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.
Prettiest Blouse: Rosario Dawson With Rachel Winter and Nick Robinson
At the after-party for the premiere of Netflix’s Krystal at the Saint Felix on April 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Springiest Trio : Chanel Iman, Dilone, and Ebonee Davis
At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.
Darling-est Details: Jordana Brewster
At the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills.
Cutest Mini: Naomie Harris
At the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner’s Harvey House in Los Angeles.
Nicest Knit-on-Knit: Zolee Griggs (Center) With Georgie Flores and Amber Stevens
At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.
Most Metallic: Sharam Diniz and Afiya Bennett
At the Winky Lux X Galore Magazine party presenting the Winky Lux spring campaign in New York.
Loveliest Jumpsuit: Candice Huffine
At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.
Sweetest Sweaters With Skirts: Shelcy Joseph and Christy Joseph
At Tory Burch’s Just Like Heaven Fragrance Launch Dinner in New York.
Best Black on Denim: Brittany Seymour and Angie Sims
At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.
Brightest Lips: Carly Cushnie
At Micaela Erlanger’s How to Accessorize book dinner celebration in New York.
Trendiest Matrix Riff: Leigh Lezark, Xuanxuan Li, and Fiona Byrne
At the Xllullan FW2018 Soho Installation Opening Soiree in New York.
Boldest Yellow: Nicole Yoone
At the Barneys New York celebrate #BarneysShoeStories Beverly Hills Launch in Beverly Hills.