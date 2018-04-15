The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller is up for auction at Christie’s starting May 8. All proceeds will go to charity.
One of two Meissen-porcelain figure groups emblematic of air and fire, modeled by J. J. Kändler, circa 1745. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000.
One of a pair of Derby-porcelain “frill” vases and covers, circa 1760. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.
Two Chelsea-porcelain plaice tureens, covers, and spoons, circa 1755. Estimate: $80,000 to $120,000. Peggy fell in love with the pair of fish tureens David bought for her as a Christmas present.
White marble oval sculpture by Henry Moore, 1964. Estimate: $300,000 to $500,000. David visited Henry Moore at his studio in Much Hadham while on a business trip to London and bought this as a memento.
One of a pair of Staffordshire-porcelain models of poodles, mid-19th century. Estimate: $200 to $300.
One of a pair of Chelsea-porcelain “Hunting” bocage candlesticks, circa 1765. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000. These candlesticks were a gift from David to Peggy in 1953.
A George I walnut armchair, circa 1720. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000. A gift from Peggy to David in 1961.
A black-figured Attic amphora (type B) attributed to the “swing painter,” circa 530 to 520 B.C. Estimate: $100,000 to $150,000. This Greek amphora was given to David for keeping his room the tidiest of all his brothers.
One of a pair of Chelsea porcelain figures of Vauxhall singers, circa 1760. Estimate: $7,000 to $10,000. These figures sat on brackets in the dining room at Hudson Pines.
A Chelsea-porcelain figure of a Vauxhall singer, circa 1760.
One of a pair of Derby porcelain figures of a Scotsman and companion, circa 1820. Estimate: $1,200 to $1,800.
A detail of a pair of Derby porcelain ‘frill’ vases and covers, circa 1760. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.
One of a pair of British porcelain green-ground topographical vases. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000.
Part of a collection of an assembled Coalport porcelain Imari part dinner service, first quarter 19th century. Estimate $10,000 to $15,000.
A Derby porcelain two-handled bough-pot and pierced cover, circa 1795 to 1816. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.
A detail of a Louis XV Ormolu-mounted Meissen and Berlin porcelain assembled clock garniture, mid-18th century. Estimate: $30,000 to $50,000.
Louise Kruger Maine Cat. Estimate: $800 to $1,200.
A Derby porcelain mythological centerpiece and stand, circa 1760 to 1765. Estimate: $4,000 to $6,000.
Part of a Paris porcelain blue and pink ground part coffee service, first quarter of 19th century. Estimate $800 to $1,200.
A Copeland porcelain gilt-white group of the Three Graces, early 20th century. Estimate: $600 to $800.
Part of a Spode porcelain cafe au lait ground ‘white bait’ part dessert service, circa 1810. Estimate: $10,000 to $15,000.
A part of two pairs of Worcester porcelain pierced oval baskets, circa 1775. Estimate: $4,000 to $6,000.
