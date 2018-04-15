Above: Roman marble portrait head of the emperor Augustus. Estimate: $ 25,000 to $35,000. This bust originally belonged to David’s mother, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller; David had long admired it (he took a liking to it after studying ancient art at Harvard), and she gave it to him and Peggy two years after they married.

The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller is up for auction at Christie’s starting May 8. All proceeds will go to charity.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

One of two Meissen-porcelain figure groups emblematic of air and fire, modeled by J. J. Kändler, circa 1745. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

One of a pair of Derby-porcelain “frill” vases and covers, circa 1760. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Two Chelsea-porcelain plaice tureens, covers, and spoons, circa 1755. Estimate: $80,000 to $120,000. Peggy fell in love with the pair of fish tureens David bought for her as a Christmas present.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

White marble oval sculpture by Henry Moore, 1964. Estimate: $300,000 to $500,000. David visited Henry Moore at his studio in Much Hadham while on a business trip to London and bought this as a memento.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

One of a pair of Staffordshire-porcelain models of poodles, mid-19th century. Estimate: $200 to $300.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

One of a pair of Chelsea-porcelain “Hunting” bocage candlesticks, circa 1765. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000. These candlesticks were a gift from David to Peggy in 1953.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A George I walnut armchair, circa 1720. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000. A gift from Peggy to David in 1961.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A black-figured Attic amphora (type B) attributed to the “swing painter,” circa 530 to 520 B.C. Estimate: $100,000 to $150,000. This Greek amphora was given to David for keeping his room the tidiest of all his brothers.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

One of a pair of Chelsea porcelain figures of Vauxhall singers, circa 1760. Estimate: $7,000 to $10,000. These figures sat on brackets in the dining room at Hudson Pines.

A Chelsea-porcelain figure of a Vauxhall singer, circa 1760.

One of a pair of Derby porcelain figures of a Scotsman and companion, circa 1820. Estimate: $1,200 to $1,800.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A detail of a pair of Derby porcelain ‘frill’ vases and covers, circa 1760. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.

One of a pair of British porcelain green-ground topographical vases. Estimate: $3,000 to $5,000.

Part of a collection of an assembled Coalport porcelain Imari part dinner service, first quarter 19th century. Estimate $10,000 to $15,000.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A Derby porcelain two-handled bough-pot and pierced cover, circa 1795 to 1816. Estimate: $1,000 to $1,500.

A detail of a Louis XV Ormolu-mounted Meissen and Berlin porcelain assembled clock garniture, mid-18th century. Estimate: $30,000 to $50,000.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Louise Kruger Maine Cat. Estimate: $800 to $1,200.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A Derby porcelain mythological centerpiece and stand, circa 1760 to 1765. Estimate: $4,000 to $6,000.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Part of a Paris porcelain blue and pink ground part coffee service, first quarter of 19th century. Estimate $800 to $1,200.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A Copeland porcelain gilt-white group of the Three Graces, early 20th century. Estimate: $600 to $800.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Part of a Spode porcelain cafe au lait ground ‘white bait’ part dessert service, circa 1810. Estimate: $10,000 to $15,000.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

A part of two pairs of Worcester porcelain pierced oval baskets, circa 1775. Estimate: $4,000 to $6,000.

*A version of this article appears in the April 16, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!