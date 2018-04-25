How Women Filmmakers Get It Done: A Live Event With the Cut

This Friday, April 27, the Cut is bringing our How I Get It Done series to life with a “Women in Film” panel moderated by the Cut’s senior writer, Allie Jones, who will ask the question posed in all How I Get It Done interviews: How do successful women get it all done in one day?

Allie will host the conversation with director Olivia Milch, co-writer of Ocean’s 8, director Susanna White of the Tribeca Film Festival’s Woman Walks Ahead (starring Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, and Sam Rockwell), and director Dawn Porter, also of TFF with the Netflix limited series Bobby Kennedy for President. They’ll discuss balancing work with their personal lives and ambition in the entertainment industry. Here’s the info:

• When: Friday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Home Studios, Studio 2, 873 Broadway, New York

• Tickets: Available here for $30.