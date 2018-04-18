We’re No Longer Getting a List of the Hottest People in D.C.

It is with a heavy heart that we must sound the death knell for The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful List. The publication announced today that they would no longer be releasing their annual ranking of the best-looking staffers, lawmakers, and reporters on Capitol Hill.

The yearly list, which began circulating in 2004, featured entries from both sides of the aisle and was often comprised of — as Daily Intelligencer once put it — “people who would be a solid 6 in any city but D.C.”

Past lists have included Barack Obama (when he was a senator), Paul Ryan, Rand Paul, and both Melania and Ivanka Trump.

It’s unclear why they’re ending it, beyond the fact that it can’t be easy to pull together a list like this when your pool of options includes a bunch of people that look like this.