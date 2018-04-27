The Most Beautiful Wedding Gowns for Spring 2019

Photo: Courtesy of Vera Wang

For spring 2019, bridal designers were more daring than ever. While most of them still stuck to ethereal, white, and dreamy as the overall theme, it was refreshing to see more options for silhouettes, colorful gowns, and pantsuits as well. Whether or not you’re shopping for a wedding gown (admit it, they’re fun to look at!), scroll ahead to see our top picks for the best gowns to wear next year.

Viktor & Rolf

Every season we love every single gown Viktor & Rolf makes. They’re always stunning and innovative, like this classic ball gown that’s reinvented with a subtle polka-dot pattern and bows made out of tulle.

Amsale

Sadly, this was the celebrated Amsale Aberra’s final collection, as she passed away a few weeks before the show. Her eye for design was ever present on the runway, with timeless dresses like this minimalist long-sleeve cementing her legacy of simple modernism.

Galia Lahav

Galia Lahav’s take is always sexy, but it was nice to see this season mix in traditional elements of lace on slimming mermaid gowns.

Danielle Frankel

Newcomer Danielle Frankel specializes in custom wedding gowns but her debut on the bridal market scene last year was much needed, since very few focus on modern tailoring and sleek pieces. For her sophomore collection she continued to focus on mixing the old with the new, like this button down, off-the-shoulder ’90s-inspired gown.

Monique Lhuillier

The minute I walked into the Monique Lhuillier presentation, I loved every single gown! Lhuillier thought of the collection as an homage to Meghan Markle, if she were to be commissioned to make her dress. This slightly sheer plunging neckline gown with hand-embroidered florals was a clear favorite.

Vera Wang

Photo: Courtesy of Vera Wang

Heavy tulle and heavy color were on display at the Vera Wang presentation, and though it was a risk for the veteran designer, it paid off. This hand-painted gown was even more stunning in person, with the colors softly flowing from each layer of tulle, making a bold statement ever so lightly.

Jenny Packham

For the designer’s 30th birthday, Packham wanted to fuse the past with the present. All of the gowns had elements of her signature understated glamour, but it was nice to see renditions like this cap-sleeve gown that had a delicately beaded bodice.

Reem Acra

Photo: UGO_CAMERA/UGO CAMERA

Reem Acra presented an incredible show during Barcelona Bridal Week, with this gown as a special inclusion that I could not get over. The culmination of it being a real-life Cinderella moment, faintly blue, and so regal it blew me away.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

The entire collection was composed of ivory gowns, yet very anti-traditional bridal, a combination you rarely see in this market. I loved the layers, proportions, and avant-garde silhouettes Kronthaler was willing to go for, like this tulle creation.

Pronovias

Photo: UGO_CAMERA/UGO CAMERA

It’s always sexy for the Pronovias bride, and I loved to see the interpretation of what is sexy be expounded upon. The shape of this gown reminded me of the iconic Versace gown worn by Elizabeth Hurley. Though I never thought of it as a bridal gown, this was one of my favorites over the past couple of weeks.

Inmaculada García

Photo: UGO_CAMERA/UGO CAMERA

This season, Inmaculada García made a definite return to her roots, reverting to clean lines with feminine touches. Every piece really had its own personality, a rarity in bridal market, and the little details like the ruffle trim and crossed neckline on this gown didn’t go unnoticed.