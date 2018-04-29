The Retired Clinical Psychologist With a Big Vintage Collection

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Patricia Loeb, Retired Clinical Psychologist

When did you retire?

A few years ago, and now I volunteer a few times a week with victims of domestic violence at a homeless shelter. The other days are a little more fluid. I handle our finances, which takes up a lot of time — my husband still works.

What does he do?

He’s a plastic surgeon. Doctor Thomas W. Loeb.

Has he ever done any work on you?

Yes, I’ve had a blepharoplasty and a face-lift. But I still look like me! My husband has a light touch, a natural aesthetic. Good plastic surgery doesn’t stick out.

Where’s the suit from?

Gucci. I have eclectic taste; I like things from Pas de Calais and Zara to Dries and Dior. I also have a big collection of vintage clothes. I’m still the same size I was 38 years ago — I hope this photo comes out well, because I do look good for 65!

Lightning Round

From: Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Neighborhood: Nomad.

Kids: Two sons.

Key to a long and happy marriage: “It’s important to have a balance of independent interests and shared activities.”

Favorite restaurant: Via Carota.

Currently reading: The Ninth Hour.

Currently watching: The Looming Tower.

