It’s that time of year again to dig out your Sephora Beauty Insider cards and head into the beauty behemoth to stock up on all your favorite products that never seem to go on sale. VIB Rouge members (shoppers who spend $1,000 each year) already got to enjoy early access to the sale, but for the rest of us, the Beauty Insider sale starts on Friday, April 20, and lasts through Monday, April 23. Anyone who has VIB status (must spend $350 each year) gets 15 percent off with code YAYVIB and anyone with Beauty Insider status (everyone else) gets 10 percent off with code YAYINSIDER. Yay! To make shopping the sale easier, here are some of the best products worth snatching up if the VIB Rouge members leave any behind.

$54, Sephora Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil For those of us who aren’t as keen on putting glitter all over our bodies, Moroccanoil’s dry body oil will make skin glow naturally so extra products aren’t necessary. Plus this oil absorbs instantly so there’s no waiting time before getting dressed. $54 at Sephora Buy

$38, Sephora Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Hairstylists favorite strengthening treatment is an at-home remedy to severely damaged hair. If you just bleached your hair or if it’s damaged beyond belief, Olaplex’s Hair Perfector treatment repairs damaged strands and helps reduce breakage. Try leaving the treatment overnight then wash it out in the morning for incredibly soft, shiny hair that can handle more heat styling or hair dye. $38 at Sephora Buy

$79, Sephora Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask While most masks take at least a week until you see the difference in your skin, Tatcha’s Radiance Mask delivers instant results. The vibrant purple mask is made with Japanese beautyberry, which contains Vitamin C to help fade dark spots and dramatically brighten skin. $79 at Sephora Buy

$46, Sephora Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Dreamsicle This new dreamsicle highlighter is flattering on pretty much everyone. It’s just a hint of tangerine that won’t overwhelm your face, and makes your skin look like a dream. $46 at Sephora Buy

$38, Sephora Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish This all-natural body scrub is made of sugar, softening coconut oil, shea butter, rose clay, and Moroccan rose oil, and gently reveals smoother skin while adding an intoxicating rosy coconut scent to your bath routine. $38 at Sephora Buy

$55, Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette This Anastasia palette is similar to the brand’s red-toned Modern Renaissance palette, but way less intimidating. For those who aren’t totally sure what to do with a brick-red eye shadow, these neutral tones are easier to work with and the creamy texture makes them easy to blend for a seamless eye look. $55 at Sephora Buy

$12, Sephora L’Occitane Hand Cream in Cherry Blossom L’Occitane’s hand creams make hands soft and supple without leaving them greasy, and the silver packaging makes spotting it in the depths of your purse so easy. The Cherry Blossom one has a soft floral aroma that never competes with any other scents you might be wearing. $12 at Sephora Buy

$49, Sephora Devacurl Melt into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask If you’re not the type to leave a hair mask on for an hour, this one does the job in minutes. It has a thick consistency so a little goes a long way in making sure curls are defined and thick hair silky and shiny. $49 at Sephora Buy

$175, Sephora Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne With notes of ripened pears, amber, freesias, and a faint hint of patchouli, this perfume smells like summer in a bottle, and the scent lingers as long as the sun shines during those long summer days. $175 at Sephora Buy

$42, Sephora Saturday Skin Daily Dew Hydrating Essence Mist Saturday Skin’s essence mist is a concentrated blend of hyaluronic acid, kiwi and grape extracts, and rejuvenating peptides that all work together to hydrate skin and leave skin with a dewy finish. Spray this mid-afternoon when your skin is parched and it’ll wake you up and refresh your makeup. $42 at Sephora Buy

