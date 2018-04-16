The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

The White House Just Admitted James Comey Swung the Election to Trump

Kellyanne Conway was probably not supposed to say that part out loud.

5 mins ago

No, Beyoncé Did Not Change Her Nails Mid-Show at Coachella

Sorry, guys.

18 mins ago

On Sale: Heels That Made a Colleague Exclaim, ‘What an Elegant Shoe!’

They’re 40 percent off.

28 mins ago

10 Products to Shop During Sephora’s Annual Beauty Insider Sale

Work up to that VIB Rouge status.

9:40 a.m.

Michael Cohen Reportedly Got a Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Story Killed

It appears Us Weekly was planning to publish something on the alleged affair in 2013.

9:14 a.m.

The Best Trump Burns From James Comey’s ABC Interview

“He looked slightly orange up close.”

9:00 a.m.

The Face of Calvin Klein’s Latest Perfume on What Love Smells Like

“[Love is] gentle and sweet and fresh, but it’s also really intense.”

6:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 16

The sun enters Taurus.

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Is Serious About Her Candidacy. You Should Be Too.

She’s already won by moving the governor to the left. And she’s beginning to think she just might win the whole thing.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

See This Greek Party Island Through the Eye of an Acclaimed Photographer

“The salty spray of the Aegean Sea. Basil and mint. The invigorating aroma of freshly painted whitewash.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

See the Extravagant Rockefeller Knickknacks That Are About to Go on Auction

Preview the poodles and Roman busts from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s townhouse and various country estates, available at Christie’s starting May 8.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The A-List of Z-Listers

Rita Ora. Blac Chyna. Colton Haynes. Zendaya. Bella Thorne. A guide to the many, many celebrities whose names make you say … “Who?”

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Historian Who Loves Architecture

“I’m kind of an architecture nerd and carry around the 1978 AIA Guide to New York architecture.”

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Consultant Whose Military Fling Takes Viagra

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Longchamp’s New Flagship, Depop Goes Brick-and-Mortar, and Goat Yoga in Bushwick

What’s new in New York stores.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

How a Fashion Editor Dresses at Coachella

No clichés allowed.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

Meghan Markle’s Nephew Is Developing Special Cannabis for Her Royal Wedding

It’s called “Markle’s Sparkle.”

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s Health Is Failing

She is rejecting further medical treatment and will now “focus on comfort care” at home surrounded by her family.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

Coachella Celebrities Ranked by How Music Festival They Look

Alessandria Ambrosio was festival chic.

Yesterday at 11:41 a.m.

The Best Moments from Beyoncé’s History-Making Coachella Set

Fans are calling the show “Beychella.”