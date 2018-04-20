The Queer, Christian Model Redefining Size Standards

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Jess Miller is used to contradictions. She’s not quite a straight size, but not quite plus size; she identifies as queer, but also as a devout Christian. Rather than shy away from these labels, she leans into them as a model. Miller was discovered in a nationwide search by size-inclusive label Universal Standard, and was signed as the first plus-sized model at the Lions Model Management agency, which also represents Kate Upton and Sara Sampaio. She spoke with the Cut about her cat, love of toast, and who she would want to be stuck in an elevator with.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Probably i-D or Nylon.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Cats, but more specifically my cat, Atticus.

Sneakers or slippers?

Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

At this point, a lot of them are people I know. But I would say that I used to live in Italy with my family for three years, which is one of the reasons I love fashion so much.

What was the last website you looked at?

I was Googling Tracee Ellis Ross. She’s the best.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Prabal Gurung, when I’m feeling for those really femme days.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

I like to not have an alarm, but if I have to, 8:30.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Toast. There’s a toast at Trader Joe’s that’s a cranberry walnut bread. That and vegan butter is heaven in the morning.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Frozen mangos, panang curry, and chips and salsa.

If you were a color, what would it be?

A sunset-y, desaturated peach tone.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

Ellen DeGeneres, because best case scenario it’s a prank and worst case scenario, it’s Ellen DeGeneres.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

I don’t negotiate with terrorists.

Jess Miller wears a Johanna Ortiz top, similar style $750 at Saks, and Dinosaur Designs Louise Olsen Fold & Flow earrings, $320 at Dinosaur Designs.