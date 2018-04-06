This 9-Year-Old Hair Model Has a Message for Other Girls

Meet the 9-Year-Old Model With World-Famous Natural Hair

By

Jaxyn Harlem has been growing her hair for all of her young life. She’s achieved Instagram cult status along with her father, Benny Harlem. She brings a message of positivity to other young girls who are sculpting themselves, their hair, and their place in the world. Her strategy is simple — get out of bed!

