Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

In addition to cheating on Khloé Kardashian in her third trimester, Tristan Thompson also plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yesterday, he played in his first game since multiple outlets published photos and videos of Thompson with women who are not Kardashian. Thompson was booed when he walked onto the court.

#Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn't announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 12, 2018

If you thought that the people attending the Cavaliers-Knicks game would have ignored the scandal, you thought wrong. One dedicated fan brought a sign reading, “We <3 Khloé.”

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

@World_Wide_Wob Tristan section at the cavs game taking a beating tonight at fan appreciation night pic.twitter.com/xbzwJQJZNy — Doug Fleck (@fleckdog) April 11, 2018

Kardashian is currently “nesting” in Cleveland and due to give birth to her daughter very soon. Her mother, Kris, flew out to support her post-scandal. Kardashian has not publicly commented yet.

In addition to the public disapproval, Thompson played for 30 minutes, and the Cavaliers lost the game. Karma is a powerful thing.