Which Pair of Ugly Shoes Is Right for You?

At the end of March, Kim Kardashian West braved the Los Angeles heat in a pair of particularly hideous high-heeled thong sandals designed by her husband. Barely a month later, thong high-heeled sandals are cropping up on shopping sites like Shopbop, giving us yet another variety of ugly shoe to wear this summer.

Fashion’s preoccupation with ugly shoes has been going for several years, but now it seems to be coming to a head. Just look at the onslaught of “dad” sneakers like Balenciaga’s Triple S shoes, which come intentionally streaked with brown stains and are sold out across virtually every retailer. Or consider the Birkenstock, which is now so accepted as a fashion piece that the brand recently collaborated with Barneys New York and Rick Owens.

Of course, the particular kind of ugly projected by a chunky sneaker is different from the kind of ugly put forth by a hippie staple. Which raises a question: Which ugly shoe is right for you? Scroll down for 12 options, all Cut-approved.

Dad Sneakers, Ranked From Entry-Level to Advanced

$170, Nordstrom Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ‘17 Premium These are Ugly Shoes 101. The Nike Air Max is a classic, and the confetti style makes a statement without requiring you to do too much work. (Here’s how to style them.) $170 at Nordstrom Buy

$65, Topshop Ciara Chunky Trainers Looking for a more feminine, fashion-girl take on the trend? Try Topshop’s version. $65 at Topshop Buy

$70, Urban Outfitters FILA Disruptor II Sneaker If you’re willing to go a little bigger, try these. The soles are super exaggerated and bulky, which is exactly what you want from a dad sneaker. $70 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$595, Nordstrom CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Carla Sneakers For those fully invested in the craze, here’s a designer version with an eye-catching color palette. $595 at Nordstrom Buy

Or Try a Senior-Citizen Sandal

$295, Barneys New York Birkenstock Arizona Patent Sandals Grandparents love Birkenstocks because they’re good for your feet. Fashion girls love these Birkenstocks because they’re lined with pink shearling. $295 at Barneys New York Buy

$59, Urban Outfitters Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandal $59 (was $70, now 16% off) You either love or hate Tevas, but the all-red colorway looks infinitely more stylish than the print version. Try them with socks if you dare. $59 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$78, Urban Outfitters Dr. Scholl’s X UO Original Sandal Dr. Scholl’s is best known for insoles, orthotics, and wooden sandals. The brand worked with Urban Outfitters to reimagine their classics with six new styles, like this surprisingly adorable jelly clog. $78 at Urban Outfitters Buy

What If You’re a Hypebeast Who Hates Shoelaces?

$120, Nordstrom Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX Slip-On Mule Sneaker Then these orthopedic Air Force Ones are perfect for you. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

Or a Cool Mom?

$124, Urban Outfitters Swedish Hasbeens Heeled Clog $124 (was $169, now 27% off) Clogs have their own cult status now, and if you want to live your best #cloglife, consider Swedish Hasbeens your entry ticket. The best way to make them look elevated is to pair them with tailored yet relaxed jeans or trousers in neutral palettes. $124 at Urban Outfitters Buy

OK, But What If You Love Kim Kardashian West?

$110, Shopbop Jeffrey Campbell Overtime Kitten Heel Flip Flops Can’t wait until the release of Yeezy’s high-heeled thong? Here’s the next best thing. $110 at Shopbop Buy

What If You’re Still Mourning Phoebe Philo Leaving Céline?

$298, Need Supply Reike Nen Curved Middle Flip Flop Seoul-based brand Reike is a favorite of the Cut’s fashion team. The ugly cool vibe here is very Céline. $298 at Need Supply Buy

What If You Just Really Love the ’90s?

$530, Need Supply Acne Studios Jessee Sandal Remember when every kid had a pair of jelly sandals? Here’s the sophisticated designer version. It’s a ’90s-PVC-jelly-meets-gorpcore sandal that’s quirky enough to make any pair of culottes look more interesting. $530 at Need Supply Buy

