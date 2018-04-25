Get Ultra-Colorful Smoky Eyes With Tom Ford’s Extrême Collection
Isamaya Ffrench, Instagram-famous make-up artist and beauty consultant for Tom Ford Beauty, knows how to make eyes shimmer, glimmer, and pop.
Here, she uses an extravagant number of shades from Tom Ford’s Extreme Beauty Collection to achieve smoky, ultra-colorful eyes.
Watch Now
