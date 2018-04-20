36 Unique Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

This Mother’s Day, don’t fall for the trap of “You don’t have to get me anything!” And definitely don’t fall into the trap of just getting a card and calling it a day. No matter what she says, your mom deserves a thoughtful present. If you’re at a loss for what to get, we’ve rounded up 36 unique Mother’s Day gift ideas that she’ll love. Whether she’s into yoga, gardening, or cooking, we have you covered below.

For the Mom Curious About Matcha

Matcha Tea Gift Set
Matcha Tea Gift Set
$35, Amazon

Get her a starter kit with everything she needs to brew a frothy cup of tea. This one has a whisk, a holder to preserve its shape, and a spoon for measuring out the right quantity of powder.

For the Mom Who Gardens Outdoors

Metallic Visor
Metallic Visor
$32, Anthropologie

This fun metallic visor will keep the sun out of her face, while the open top will help keep her cool.

For the Mom Who Loves Good Seasoning

Sagaform Spice and Herb Storage Bottles
Sagaform Spice and Herb Storage Bottles
$23, Amazon

These elegant bottles are a nice way to stash spices and herbs. If you want to go the extra mile, consider ordering a fancy salt as well.

For the Mom Who Loves HGTV

Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets
Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets
From $15, Amazon

If she’s already decorated her home in the style of Chip and Joanna, why not extend that to the food she makes?

For the Mom Who Loves a Trendy (But Not Too Young) Shoe

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
$120, Zappos

Dad sneakers might be the shoe of the moment, but these loafers are some of our favorite flats.

For the Mom Who Deserves a Relaxing Day in Bed

DKNY Satin Sleep Set
DKNY Walk The Line satin pajama set
$100, Net-a-Porter

The dark navy color coupled with the white piping make these look extra expensive.

For the Mom Who Loves to Show Off Her Cooking

3 PIECE PINK GLASS MIXING BOWL SET
3 PIECE PINK GLASS MIXING BOWL SET
$85, Goop

Good for baking or serving one of her many delicious side dishes.

For the Mom Who Loves Makeup

FURLA ELECTRA L COSMETIC CASE SET
FURLA ELECTRA L COSMETIC CASE SET
$198, Yoox

One for her big tote, one for her desk, and one for her micro-bag.

For the Mom Who Wants Soft Skin

VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming
VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming
$35, Barney’s

These super moisturizing sheet masks are the perfect complement to a lazy Sunday afternoon.

For the Yoga Mom

Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Mat
Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Mat
$60, Need Supply

A muted mat plus carrier will make her the most stylish person in her vinyasa class.

For the Mom Who Loves Her Slow Cooker

Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker
Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker
$40, Amazon

Has This is Us scared your mom off of using her slow cooker? Consider getting her the Wonderbag — a specially-insulated bag that acts as an eco-friendly alternative to the appliance. All you have to do is bring whatever you’re making to a boil and place in the bag, and it’ll keep cooking until you’re ready to eat.

For the Mom Who Gardens Indoors

Dracaena Corn Plant
Dracaena Corn Plant
$50, Fast Growing Trees

A fast-growing, indoor tree is a fool-proof gift for the mom experimenting with a green thumb.

For the Arty Mom

SIREN SONG MARBLE PLATE SET
SIREN SONG MARBLE PLATE SET
$60, Garmentory

Fun fact: these patterns are inspired by the marbled end papers found in old books.

For the Fancy Makeup Mom

RODIN OLIO LUSSO Luxe Lipstick
RODIN OLIO LUSSO Luxe Lipstick
$38, Nordstrom

Available in ten shades, this densely pigmented lipstick has a luxurious cream finish and won’t settle into fine lines.

For the Mom Who’s Hard to Please

THEORY Cashmere sweater
THEORY Cashmere sweater
$245, Net-a-Porter

Because you can never go wrong with cashmere in a lovely shade of pale pink.

For the Mom Who’s All About Robe Life

Kate Spade New York Floral Short Robe
Kate Spade New York Floral Short Robe
$88, Saks Fifth Avenue

In soft shades of blue, she’ll love lounging in it while catching up on her favorite tv shows.

For the DIY Mom

Kenneth Cole 4-Pc. Kenneth Cole For Her Gift Set
Kenneth Cole 4-Pc. Kenneth Cole For Her Gift Set
$100, Macy’s

She can create a bespoke scent by mixing any combination of the four fragrances together.

For the Mom Who Always Gets Flowers

Farmers’ Market Herb Wreath
Farmers’ Market Herb Wreath
From $60, Williams Sonoma

Mix it up with this wreath that combines both blooms and herbs — her home will smell extra nice all week.

For the Mom Who Loves Beyoncé

BALMAIN PARIS HAIR COUTURE Leather Cosmetics Case Gift Set
BALMAIN PARIS HAIR COUTURE Leather Cosmetics Case Gift Set
$85, Net-a-Porter

Just explain that Olivier Rousteing, the designer behind Balmain, also designed Beyoncé’s Coachella outfits.

For the Coffee Lover

CERAMIC FRENCH PRESS, 850 ML
CERAMIC FRENCH PRESS, 850 ML
$120, Goop

An elegant, Gwyneth Paltrow–approved French press is sure to make her morning cup more enjoyable.

For the Mom Who Travels a Ton

TUMI PAX Women’s Vest
TUMI PAX Women’s Vest
$145, Tumi

This vest won’t just keep her warm, it also folds into a pouch and becomes a travel pillow.

For the Mom Who Wears All Black

BLACK PULLOVER WITH ROSE EMBROIDERY
BLACK PULLOVER WITH ROSE EMBROIDERY
$250, The Kooples

Your mom will love explaining that her pullover is from the über cool, French-girl-approved label The Kooples.

For the Mom Who Follows Trends

TORY BURCH Geo Imitation Pearl Earrings
TORY BURCH Geo Imitation Pearl Earrings
$148, Nordstrom

Every trendsetter worth their salt has a pair of sculptural, oversize earrings.

For the Bath Aficionado Mom

BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK
BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK
$44, Goop

Think of them as tea bags for the tub. Each pouch is filled with dried flower petals and oil extracts.

For the Mom Who Wants a Nice Bag

MICHAEL KORS Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody
MICHAEL KORS Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody
$248, Spring

The red-and-pink color blocking makes this a cheery, elegant update to her everyday work tote.

For the Mom Who Loves to Decorate

Skultuna Set Of Three Engraved Bead Vases - Skultuna X Tenfold
Skultuna Set Of Three Engraved Bead Vases - Skultuna X Tenfold
$178, Orchard Mile

These vases will look stunning in any room — plus you can introduce her to the art of freakebana!

For the Mom Who Loves to Dress Up

Diane Von Furstenberg Ribbon Knot Slides
Diane Von Furstenberg Ribbon Knot Slides
$198, Spring

Colorful ribbon slides feel appropriately festive for any occasion.

For the Mom Who’s Getting Into Wellness

Virtuvi White Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
Virtuvi White Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
$119, Anthropologie

A sleek, porcelain diffuser is an elegant addition to her home — especially if she’s just discovering Goop.

For the Beauty-Obsessed Mom

Cosmetic Case 17 With Floral Bloom Print
Cosmetic Case 17 With Floral Bloom Print
$75, Coach

Give it to her with a Korean skin-care starter kit.

For the Mom Who Loves a Crisp Blouse

Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top
Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top
$255, Spring

This is a cool spin on her favorite white button-up.

For the Mom Who Walks Everywhere

Vince Edris Toe Loop Mule
Vince Edris Toe Loop Mule
$250, Nordstrom

These suede slip-on mules will match almost every outfit.

For the Audiophile Mom

Fanstereo Studio43 Bluetooth Headphones
Fanstereo Studio43 Bluetooth Headphones
From $85, Amazon

Whether she’s listening to podcasts, Pulitzer Prize–winning albums, or streaming The Crown, these lightweight headphones will make the experience more stylish.

For the Mom Who’s Always Cold

Striped Cashmere Throw
Striped Cashmere Throw
$329, Parachute

What mom doesn’t need an extra cashmere throw lying around?

For the Serious Skin Care Mom

Defy 15 signs of aging SMART PROFILE UPLIFT
Defy 15 signs of aging SMART PROFILE UPLIFT
$349, Sephora

Not only will it clean her face better than a washcloth, it massages as well.

For the Mom Who’s Into Fashion

BANANA LEAF KIA TOP
BANANA LEAF KIA TOP
$350, Milly

A silky blouse in a vibrant green leaf print will please her finicky tastes. Plus, you can “borrow” it.

For the Eileen Fisher Lover

Eileen Fisher ORGANIC COTTON POPLIN SHIRT DRESS
Eileen Fisher ORGANIC COTTON POPLIN SHIRT DRESS
$218, Nordstrom

A cheery red shirt dress is exactly what she’ll want to wear all summer long.

