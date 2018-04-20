This Mother’s Day, don’t fall for the trap of “You don’t have to get me anything!” And definitely don’t fall into the trap of just getting a card and calling it a day. No matter what she says, your mom deserves a thoughtful present. If you’re at a loss for what to get, we’ve rounded up 36 unique Mother’s Day gift ideas that she’ll love. Whether she’s into yoga, gardening, or cooking, we have you covered below.

For the Mom Curious About Matcha

$35, Amazon Matcha Tea Gift Set Get her a starter kit with everything she needs to brew a frothy cup of tea. This one has a whisk, a holder to preserve its shape, and a spoon for measuring out the right quantity of powder. $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Amazon Buy

For the Mom Who Gardens Outdoors

$32, Anthropologie Metallic Visor This fun metallic visor will keep the sun out of her face, while the open top will help keep her cool. $32 at Anthropologie Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Good Seasoning

For the Mom Who Loves HGTV

From $15, Amazon Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets If she’s already decorated her home in the style of Chip and Joanna, why not extend that to the food she makes? From $15 at Amazon Buy $15 at Amazon Buy

For the Mom Who Loves a Trendy (But Not Too Young) Shoe

$120, Zappos Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers Dad sneakers might be the shoe of the moment, but these loafers are some of our favorite flats. $120 at Zappos Buy

For the Mom Who Deserves a Relaxing Day in Bed

$98, DKNY DKNY Satin Sleep Set The dark navy color coupled with the white piping make these look extra expensive. $98 at DKNY Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Show Off Her Cooking

$85, Goop 3 PIECE PINK GLASS MIXING BOWL SET Good for baking or serving one of her many delicious side dishes. $85 at Goop Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Makeup

$198, Yoox FURLA ELECTRA L COSMETIC CASE SET One for her big tote, one for her desk, and one for her micro-bag. $198 at Yoox Buy

For the Mom Who Wants Soft Skin

$35, Barney’s VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming These super moisturizing sheet masks are the perfect complement to a lazy Sunday afternoon. $35 at Barney’s Buy

For the Yoga Mom

$60, Need Supply Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Mat A muted mat plus carrier will make her the most stylish person in her vinyasa class. $60 at Need Supply Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Her Slow Cooker

$40, Amazon Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker Has This is Us scared your mom off of using her slow cooker? Consider getting her the Wonderbag — a specially-insulated bag that acts as an eco-friendly alternative to the appliance. All you have to do is bring whatever you’re making to a boil and place in the bag, and it’ll keep cooking until you’re ready to eat. $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Amazon Buy

For the Mom Who Gardens Indoors

$50, Fast Growing Trees Dracaena Corn Plant A fast-growing, indoor tree is a fool-proof gift for the mom experimenting with a green thumb. $50 at Fast Growing Trees Buy

For the Arty Mom

$60, Garmentory SIREN SONG MARBLE PLATE SET Fun fact: these patterns are inspired by the marbled end papers found in old books. $60 at Garmentory Buy

For the Fancy Makeup Mom

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh $38, Nordstrom RODIN OLIO LUSSO Luxe Lipstick Available in ten shades, this densely pigmented lipstick has a luxurious cream finish and won’t settle into fine lines. $38 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who’s Hard to Please

$245, Net-a-Porter THEORY Cashmere sweater Because you can never go wrong with cashmere in a lovely shade of pale pink. $245 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Mom Who’s All About Robe Life

$88, Kate Spade Kate Spade charmeuse robe In soft shades of blue, she’ll love lounging in it while catching up on her favorite tv shows. $88 at Kate Spade Buy

For the DIY Mom

$100, Macy’s Kenneth Cole 4-Pc. Kenneth Cole For Her Gift Set She can create a bespoke scent by mixing any combination of the four fragrances together. $100 at Macy’s Buy

For the Mom Who Always Gets Flowers

From $60, Williams Sonoma Farmers’ Market Herb Wreath Mix it up with this wreath that combines both blooms and herbs — her home will smell extra nice all week. From $60 at Williams Sonoma Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Beyoncé

$85, Net-a-Porter BALMAIN PARIS HAIR COUTURE Leather Cosmetics Case Gift Set Just explain that Olivier Rousteing, the designer behind Balmain, also designed Beyoncé’s Coachella outfits. $85 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Coffee Lover

$120, Goop CERAMIC FRENCH PRESS, 850 ML An elegant, Gwyneth Paltrow–approved French press is sure to make her morning cup more enjoyable. $120 at Goop Buy

For the Mom Who Travels a Ton

$145, Tumi TUMI PAX Women’s Vest This vest won’t just keep her warm, it also folds into a pouch and becomes a travel pillow. $145 at Tumi Buy

For the Mom Who Wears All Black

$250, The Kooples BLACK PULLOVER WITH ROSE EMBROIDERY Your mom will love explaining that her pullover is from the über cool, French-girl-approved label The Kooples. $250 at The Kooples Buy

For the Mom Who Follows Trends

$148, Nordstrom TORY BURCH Geo Imitation Pearl Earrings Every trendsetter worth their salt has a pair of sculptural, oversize earrings. $148 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Bath Aficionado Mom

$44, Goop BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK Think of them as tea bags for the tub. Each pouch is filled with dried flower petals and oil extracts. $44 at Goop Buy

For the Mom Who Wants a Nice Bag

$248, Michael Kors MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody The red-and-pink color blocking makes this a cheery, elegant update to her everyday work tote. $248 at Michael Kors Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Decorate

$178, Orchard Mile Skultuna Set Of Three Engraved Bead Vases - Skultuna X Tenfold These vases will look stunning in any room — plus you can introduce her to the art of freakebana! $178 at Orchard Mile Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Dress Up

$198, Diane Von Furstenberg Ribbon Knot Slides Colorful ribbon slides feel appropriately festive for any occasion. $198 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

For the Mom Who’s Getting Into Wellness

$119, Anthropologie Virtuvi White Stone Essential Oil Diffuser A sleek, porcelain diffuser is an elegant addition to her home — especially if she’s just discovering Goop. $119 at Anthropologie Buy

For the Beauty-Obsessed Mom

For the Mom Who Loves a Crisp Blouse

$255, Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top This is a cool spin on her favorite white button-up. $255 at Nicole Miller Buy

For the Mom Who Walks Everywhere

$250, Nordstrom Vince Edris Toe Loop Mule These suede slip-on mules will match almost every outfit. $250 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Audiophile Mom

Photo: Brown, Indya $139, Fanstereo Studio43 Bluetooth Headphones Whether she’s listening to podcasts, Pulitzer Prize–winning albums, or streaming The Crown, these lightweight headphones will make the experience more stylish. $139 at Fanstereo Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Cold

$329, Parachute Striped Cashmere Throw What mom doesn’t need an extra cashmere throw lying around? $329 at Parachute Buy

For the Serious Skin Care Mom

$349, Sephora Defy 15 signs of aging SMART PROFILE UPLIFT Not only will it clean her face better than a washcloth, it massages as well. $349 at Sephora Buy

For the Mom Who’s Into Fashion

$350, Milly BANANA LEAF KIA TOP A silky blouse in a vibrant green leaf print will please her finicky tastes. Plus, you can “borrow” it. $350 at Milly Buy

For the Eileen Fisher Lover

$218, Eileen Fisher ORGANIC COTTON POPLIN SHIRT DRESS A cheery red shirt dress is exactly what she’ll want to wear all summer long. $218 at Eileen Fisher Buy

