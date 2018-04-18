This Sale Has Perfect Leather Jackets for Under $300

Exclusive: Shop Veda’s Huge Warehouse Sale Before Anyone Else

Fashion editors always look forward to Veda’s annual warehouse sale, and for good reason: It’s one of the rare places where you can get a good leather jacket for under $300. Started in 2008 by designer Lyndsey Butler, Veda specializes in model-off-duty staples — you can see their leather jackets all over Soho.

This year, Veda is extending the fun to Cut readers. While the sale officially kicks off tomorrow online and at the Veda showroom, our readers will be able to shop the goods a day early. Stock ranges from classics like leather moto jackets to statement pieces like leather dresses. You can also shop some of Veda’s past-season and one-off pieces in a special “one-of-a-kind” selection. Scroll down to shop before the mobs arrive tomorrow.

VEDA Warehouse sale, 271 Canal Street, 5th Floor.
Thursday, 4/19 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Friday, 4/20 (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
Saturday, 4/21 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Sunday, 4/22 (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Moto Mini Leather Dress
$150 (was $298, now 50% off)
Angela Dress Warm White
$125 (was $348, now 64% off)
Puzzle Velvet and Leather Jacket
$295 (was $678, now 56% off)
Nova Smooth Leather Jacket Black
$350 (was $979, now 64% off)
Tempo Leather Dress Black
$150 (was $690, now 78% off)
Army Trench Green
$195 (was $698, now 72% off)
Cal Leather Linen Sleeves Jacket
$295 (was $798, now 63% off)
Arrow Rib Turtleneck Sweater
$75 (was $298, now 75% off)
Adryan Leather Jacket Black
$295 (was $897, now 67% off)
Lazer Glossy Leather Jacket
$250 (was $998, now 75% off)
Champion Leather Bomber Jacket
$375 (was $998, now 62% off)
Jayne Suede Jacket in Camel
$400 (was $998, now 60% off)
From the ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Section

Plaid Blazer With Leather Cuff
$125, Veda
Oversized Embroidered Leather Jacket
$250, Veda
Long Wool Coat
$150, Veda
Sky Blue Patent Leather Coat
$300, Veda
