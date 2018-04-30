Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 30

You might still be feeling the effects of yesterday’s full moon in Scorpio. What kind of intensity is it that still shakes and resonates in you? What depths have been brought to the surface, and what surfaces have been transformed? What hidden truth has been spoken, and how will you carry it forward with you?

Aries

There is more than one way to be courageous, and this is a week for being brave enough to keep moving down this path you’ve set out on. It’s easier sometimes to start a journey than to stay on one, easier sometimes to dream of a wild future than to do the small daily work of living. You aren’t trapped, and you don’t have to be afraid of becoming small. The movements you make today will have echoes beyond anything you can know right now.

Taurus

There are things you might imagine you should have figured out by now — some secret you’ve been waiting to be told, or some puzzle you’ve been trying to solve, or else some kind of shimmering blue certainty that keeps sliding out of your grasp. But some tasks take more time and some just take less. Some secrets you were born knowing, before anybody else. This week, you can refuse to be rushed.

Gemini

You can find so much sweetness in the things you don’t understand. You can find so much comfort in the vast spaces, the wild spaces, the plains and seas and libraries big enough to strike wonder into your lonely, loyal heart. What are you really hungry for? What are you really seeking? This week, you won’t find the spark you need in the places you’ve already traveled through. You won’t learn the magic that can save you in the places you’ve already mapped.

Cancer

This is a week to love your own face and your own voice; it’s a week to trust your instincts and trust your hands. Don’t let anyone move you from this place. It’s easier sometimes to let yourself be invaded by doubt than to let yourself finally trust yourself, but now, you can trust that you know what you’re doing. Working to be better doesn’t have to mean working to become someone other than yourself.

Leo

Even for you, it can sometimes be difficult to decipher all the world’s messages, to make sense of all the words and noise overhead. This week, don’t focus so hard on listening to all the sounds and voices in the air. Don’t focus on matching some narrative outside you. Instead, you can pay attention to the stress that lives in your skin, and the stress that lives behind your eyes. How will you care for your body when it’s under pressure?

Virgo

Whatever gifts the world has to offer this week will require, in exchange, that you release something else. There’s a balance for you to maintain. Your thoughts are vast, but they don’t have to hold everything. This is a week for surprises, a week for good news, a week for kindness so overwhelming enough to change you. This is a week, too, for long exhales, for singing and shouting, for letting go of some of the secrets you’ve carried in your shoulders.

Libra

Whatever you’re afraid of today won’t be the thing you’re afraid of forever. Whatever weighs you down right now won’t keep pulling at you every day for the rest of your life. Your time is precious, it’s as fragile as the spring, but it’s more forgiving than you sometimes let yourself believe. Everything doesn’t need to happen immediately. Everything doesn’t need to happen where you can see it from here. Imagine all you could do if you gave yourself permission to move slowly.

Scorpio

This week, you can be driven wild by how much keeps happening, everywhere you look. It’s worth considering what your commitments really are. You aren’t alone in the world, and this isn’t a cliché or some kind of easy reassurance, but a description of an active state — a reminder or a challenge. How will you honor this not-aloneness? How will you live in a world of touch and tension and resistance, a world of such wild togetherness?

Sagittarius

If something doesn’t feel quite right, this is a week for resetting your tempo. You don’t have to change your desires, don’t have to sharpen or dull or bury them. Your vision is aimed in the right direction, and your heart is true and good. If anything is off right now, it might be enough just to move a little faster, or to move a little slower, or just to watch the sun, rising and setting and rising.



Capricorn

How wonderful it is to be as old as you are, and to have learned everything you’ve learned. How wonderful it is to have built this wise and careful mastery over some small corner of the world, or else some tight corner of your thoughts. This week, don’t downplay all the work you’ve done to get here. Don’t let anyone believe it was only luck that brought you here. If it was magic that brought you here, then some of that magic belonged to you.

Aquarius

There are so many ways for a person to feel alone, not only when the days are short, but when they’re long and green, too. This week, it’s okay to admit when you need help, and when you need something more. You can let yourself be a person who lives inside your house, and not just the beams that hold the house up. You can allow yourself to be cared for, and not just the one who cares.

Pisces

This week, it’s a mistake to imagine the only good possibilities are the ones you’ve chosen yourself. It’s a mistake to imagine the only way to lead your own life is to prevent any lack of control. You don’t have to be a mountain, and you don’t have to be a stone. Your body is made of motion and your dreams are made of confusion and starlight. This isn’t a week for giving up your wild power.