Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 9

On Sunday, finally, Mercury stations direct, and there’s a new moon in Aries. After the struggle of the past weeks, here is the world’s gift to you: not only the courage to believe in your desires, and not only the energy to step out into the world, but the conditions to make your vision possible, and the tools you need to see it through.

Aries

All these days, all these weeks, your powers have been building. You’ve been gaining strength, even when you haven’t noticed it. Your light has been growing, intensifying, each day more brilliant, more golden, more real. You might start to feel all this energy pressing against your ribs from inside your chest, but this week, you can practice controlling the energy that spills out of you, sure as sunlight.

Taurus

Life never becomes simple — the world will find new ways to curl and tangle, and other people will vex and surprise you — but the particular tightness that grips your chest will ease someday soon. These particular clouds will lift. This week, remember that things won’t be this way forever, and you’re allowed to act accordingly. You can make your choices with the knowledge that something will brighten, and something will change.

Gemini

Some fearlessness is born on slow days, and some is born on nights with no moon. Some fearlessness comes from facing down all the barriers, some of them fearsome and some of them dull, that have been placed on this bright blazing life you’ve been given. This week, even on the quiet days, the ones that don’t glitter and the ones that don’t sing, try to notice each spark of fearlessness inside you.

Cancer

It might be easy, this week, to be driven wild by the mystery of other people. There are people as solid and real as you are, but with strange, unknowable desires. There are people who speak the same language as you do, but who dream in different colors, who seek a different escape. Try not to get trapped by your desire to understand everything, by your desire to chart every last corner of the terrain.

Leo

Your expectations of yourself are high, and you aren’t inclined to let yourself off the hook so easily, but this week, try. This isn’t a time to be hard on yourself — the world does enough of that already. Assume that you’re trying your hardest, and assume that you’re still learning, because you are. Let yourself be imperfect this week.

Virgo

Let yourself be free of the drive for a grand unified theory of your life. Nothing is truly disconnected, but nothing is as linear as you’d like it to be, either, and that’s okay. You don’t always have to tell a clear story, you don’t have to think about leaving a legacy. All you have to do is meet each day with a full heart. All you have to do is give yourself space to be a person.

Libra

Sometimes, you want a life as big as the whole world, wild and sparkling and free. Sometimes, though, you find yourself wanting something smaller, something soft and green and yours alone. This week, try not to think about success, or about achievement, or about how you’ll fill the years ahead of you. Remember that you can seek noise when you need it, and you can go home again when you’re done.

Scorpio

This week, you might feel a shift in your balance, or a change in the wind. Some doubts might start to enter your head, singing quietly, steadily in your dreams. This isn’t the worst thing. Uncertainty carries its own pleasures, its own thrills, its own sweet surprises. When being certain of your place in the world feels like a trap, doubt and curiosity can give you room to breathe again.

Sagittarius

This is a week to keep believing in the work, a week to keep believing in the struggle, a week to keep moving toward the light only you can see. You can dream of days filled with sunlight, you can dream of days that require nothing of you but to sit and dream, and those days will come soon. The life you want so badly is close, and every sweet step you take moves you closer.

Capricorn

You might feel like your whole life is blurry this week, like you can’t quite identify the trees or the faces you see on the street, like you keep mishearing the world’s whispered messages. And it’s okay, it’s okay. The world is asking you to be adventurous. The world is asking you to live bravely enough that sometimes you’ll be unwise, sometimes you’ll be wrong, sometimes you’ll be surprising.

Aquarius

If you hang on for just a little longer, something’s going to click into place. Some days are an endurance test — some weeks are, too. Your task isn’t to find wisdom in all this difficulty, and it isn’t to find some cold clear comfort shining deep inside the struggle; it’s just to keep living until sun swings into place again and the sweetness of this world comes back to you.

Pisces

It’s so easy to forget how vast your own thoughts can be. It’s easy to keep walking the same path, to keep clearing the same ground, to keep speaking the same words until you know them like you know your own body, like your own family. But sometimes, there are things you need more than comfort. Let your body stretch out. Let your thoughts wander and twist and get lost in a bright strange land.