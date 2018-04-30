Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On Saturday night, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf called out Sarah Huckabee Sanders for continually “[burning] facts” — and joked that she used the ashes to “create a perfect smoky eye.” The jab sparked backlash, with many accusing Wolf of making fun of the White House press secretary’s appearance (even though she did not do that). Late Sunday, the White House Correspondents Association even issued a statement criticizing Wolf’s monologue.

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” WHCA president Margaret Talev wrote in the statement, which was posted on social media. “Unfortunately the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.” She added in the statement that the WHCA “remains dedicated” to the “mission” of advocating “for our members and [ensuring] that coverage benefits the public.”

Many in the media came to Wolf’s defense, and called out the WHCA for worrying more about access and making members of the Trump administration feel comfortable than standing up for free speech. Here, some of the best journalist rebuttals to the statement:

Hopefully they can use their investigative skills to solve the mystery of why someone they hired as a comedian told jokes. https://t.co/xWc1k1oBZK — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 30, 2018

Ah yes, the classic saying, "afflict the comfortable but like in a nice way that doesn't make anyone feel bad" — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 30, 2018

Comedians have two roles in society, neither of which involve speaking truth to power: 1) To present for us in the form of a conditional a slice of rural life; 2) To swiftly reveal to us that, due to our identification with the above formulation, we "might be a redneck" — CaryThomas (@treecreekbo) April 30, 2018

WHCA: Let’s hire a comedian to tell jokes that entertain us on a night dedicated to the preservation of the First Amendment



When the jokes hit a little too close to home: pic.twitter.com/ATY5h61qC9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 30, 2018

. @michelleisawolf just posted this on her Instagram and quoted from the @whca statement about her set at the dinner.



"Not in the spirit of the mission" pic.twitter.com/4KMR4jK1Kv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 30, 2018

As an ex-reporter, I would not wipe my ass on any part of the White House Correspondents Association now. Either they stand for open speech and are hosting an event in which some blunt truth can be uttered, or they're hosting an empty circle jerk for the powers that be. https://t.co/OT6QAcpGHs — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 30, 2018

“Please don’t take away our access. Please, please, please, we’ll be good. Your boots look dirty. Would you like us to lick them clean? It’s no problem. Really. Anything you guys want. You name it.” — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 30, 2018

The WHCA should probably be happy Michelle didn't mention the time Sarah's brother tortured a dog to death while at summer camp. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 30, 2018

Every year, I see @whca attendees tweeting about how the dinner is about celebrating the First Amendment. That is sanctimonious enough. But this statement reveals anew what nonsense that is. This is performative rubbish, and I hope that next year’s comedian ridicules them for it. https://t.co/tmGcEAP0gm — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 30, 2018

You're pathetic. Thanks for selling out free speech in order to appease someone who lies to the American people every single day. https://t.co/oqyNDDktaU — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) April 30, 2018

Also, it's not a coincidence that the two speeches that most offended the delicate DC press corps - Colbert's in 2006 & Michelle Wolf's - contained scathing and wholly accurate mockery of the press itself. Their anger at mean insults towards politicians is also real but secondary pic.twitter.com/JLjHCBkQK2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 30, 2018

Man this statement sucks. https://t.co/6Af24yXXAA — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 30, 2018

.@michelleisawolf, a comedian, understands the "spirit of the mission" better than the #WHCA. Meanwhile Trump is calling journalists enemy of the people, spreading lies, praising dictators who jail journalists, but just kiss up for access and power , oh sorry, "unity." https://t.co/kBI9dYZrRJ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 30, 2018

There few fonts as humorless as Courier New https://t.co/jTqomGruaQ — Max Lakin (@maxlakin) April 30, 2018

And of course, a reminder that there are more important issues affecting journalists today than a joke about a Trump administration official’s eye shadow:

Instead of tweeting about Michelle Wolf today, please take the time to draw attention to the eight reporters who were killed after a bomber — disguised as a cameraman — detonated a bomb in Kabul while they were there covering the first blast. https://t.co/Rg4oNpYGdd — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2018

But we could also just follow the advice of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s dad — former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee — and eat a bunch of Tide Pods instead of dealing with any of this.