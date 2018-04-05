A Face Without Eyebrows Is a World of Possibility
Drag queens were the first people to inspire Jazzelle Zanaughtti to get rid of her eyebrows. Today, the model has accrued over 400,000 followers as @UglyWorldwide on Instagram by using her hairless face as a canvas for experimental makeup looks.
Zanaughtti knows her look isn’t conventional, but that doesn’t bother her at all. To her, beauty needs to be fun to be interesting. Watch the video above to hear how shaving off her eyebrows helped her take charge over her looks.
Watch Now
- Meet the Greek-Cypriot Model Owning Her Unibrow, Named Veronica
- Meet the Fragrance Professional Whose Perfect Hair Is a Statement of Success
- Meet the Luxury Eyewear Designer With Hyperreal, Car-Stopping Orange Hair
- Why They March: Four Best Friends From Parkland Explain Why The March Matters
- Radical Beauty: Benny Harlem and the World’s Tallest Hair
- Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom
- Radical Beauty: Meet the People Implanting Themselves With Technology
- Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring is Caring
- Cutting Skin-Deep: Inside the Studio of a Scar Artist
- Snowboarding Superstar Shaun White Was Accused of Sexual Harassment
- Radical Beauty: Meet the Therapist in Brooklyn Giving Leech Facials
- 6 Stories Prove the #MeToo Movement Is Only Getting Started
- Women Are Replacing Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- To Tell the Truth
- Remembering Sandy Hook: How a Mother Copes
- We Need to Do Away With America’s Dad As Our Journalistic Standard
- Women Share Their Experiences With Assault and Harassment on Capitol Hill
- Watch an Illustrated 30,000-Year Evolution of the Sex Toy
- Watch How Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Windows Were Made
- Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle