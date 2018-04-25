Yara Shahidi on What She’s Learned From Her Mom

Teen star Yara Shahidi has stolen hearts and minds through her character on Black-ish and Grown-ish and her outspoken activism on social media. But to hear Shahidi explain it, she got it all from her momma, Keri, also known by her social-media handle @chocolatemommyluv. “Some people tell me ‘Hey, I’m not here for you, I’m actually here for chocolatemommyluv, just so you know,’” Shahidi told the Cut. The 18-year-old and her mom starred in a short film for Tory Burch honoring Mother’s Day, directed by Margaret Zhang. In the clip, titled ﻿To Mom With Love, the two teach each other tips like how to eat a cupcake like a teen, and share life advice in coordinating Tory Burch outfits.

“Watching my mom maneuver any space and actively protect not only herself but everyone around her is one of the greatest lessons,” Shahidi said. “Even though she is about business and always gets the job done, she is also just fun to hang out with. One main goal in everything we do is to have a good time.” Watch the clip below, and then maybe call the mother figure in your own life and plan how you’re going to get matching green jumpsuits.