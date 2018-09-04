Photo: Getty Images

Our neighbors north of the border are currently preoccupied with an especially upsetting case: some hardened criminal has stolen a rock on which Yoko Ono once wrote the words “love yourself.”

According to the Toronto Star, the theft took place the evening of March 12 at Gardiner Museum in Toronto. The rock was part of an exhibit in which “visitors are invited to pick up a stone and hold it, concentrating on the word [written on it], and then placing the stone upon the pile of other stones in the center of the room.” But, according to a Toronto police spokesperson, one visitor estimated 55–60 years of age “just picked it up and walked away with it.”

Female sought in Theft Over $5000 investigation. Mon. Mar. 12, at 5:35 p.m., at the Gardiner Museum located at 111 Queen’s Park. She allegedly stole a rock on display of an art exhibit. Last seen walking south on Queen’s Park. #GO601628 if seen pls call 416-808-5200 ^gl pic.twitter.com/uzoQ38AZ9S — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2018

The “love yourself” rock is valued at $17,500. As police continue their investigation and we wait anxiously for the rock’s return, here are some Yoko Ono tweets to help us through this trying time:

The rainbow is as long as you want it to be. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) March 26, 2018

Carry a bag of peas. Leave a pea wherever you go. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) July 22, 2015

Crying is an excellent way of bringing balance and health to your mind and body. Keep crying. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) March 10, 2018

Stay strong, everyone.