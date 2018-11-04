The Only Coachella Shopping Guide You’ll Need

Photo: Keenan Reilly

We all know what you’re supposed to wear to Coachella: a fringe top and a tiny pair of denim shorts. But while this dress code has been going strong for years now, I’m here to tell you there’s another way. I go to Coachella every year, and I’ve got packing down to a science. Read on for my time-tested list of what you’ll need to bring, whether you’re lounging by the pool, going to parties, or, you know, actually experiencing live music.

The Luggage

Baggu Tote
Baggu Tote
$32 at Nordstrom

I take this tote with me whenever I travel because it’s lightweight and provides ton of storage. Also, the cross-body strap comes in handy.

$32 at Nordstrom
Sole Society Duffel Bag
Sole Society Duffel Bag
$85 at Nordstrom

I wish I owned an expensive Céline luggage tote, but I’ll feel a whole lot better carrying this chic $85 bag when it gets filled with dust and sand.

$85 at Nordstrom
Away Large Luggage
Away Large Luggage
$295 at Away

Since you’ll need outfit changes for day and night, a suitcase that helps you stay organized is key. No one does that better than Away.

$295 at Away
The Skin Care

Evian Mini Facial Water (Pack of 2)
$15, Nordstrom
Evian Mini Facial Water (Pack of 2)
$15 at Nordstrom

In such a hot desert climate, you’ll want one of these in your bag to keep your makeup and overall well-being intact.

$15 at Nordstrom
Corsx Overnight Honey Mask
$18, Revolve
Corsx Overnight Honey Mask
$18 at Revolve

After a day in the sun, the damage to your skin can be shockingly visible. I use this highly versatile moisturizer as a cream, a wash-off mask, and an overnight mask when my skin needs more moisture.

$18 at Revolve
Summer Fridays Mask
Summer Fridays Mask
$48 at Sephora

We’ve already raved about how hydrating this mask is. Trust me, in the middle of the desert, you’ll need it.

$48 at Sephora
The T-Shirts

Opening Ceremony T-Shirt
Opening Ceremony T-Shirt
$85 at Net-A-Porter

All you need to complete the look is your favorite pair of high waisted jeans and sneakers.

$85 at Net-A-Porter
Levi’s T-Shirt
Levi’s T-Shirt
$35 at Revolve

After a long night out, a bright striped shirt is the perfect solution if you don’t have the energy to throw an outfit together.

$35 at Revolve
Baja East Knotted T-Shirt
Photo: FUENTES
Baja East Knotted T-Shirt
$95 at Revolve

If color isn’t your thing, this Baja East tie-dye T-shirt is a fun monochromatic choice.

$95 at Revolve
The Swimsuits

Topshop One Piece
Topshop One Piece
$45 at Nordstrom

This swimsuit has a ribbed texture, almost like a cheaper version of Spanx material.

$45 at Nordstrom
Solid & Striped Bikini TOp
Solid & Striped Bikini TOp
$90 at Net-A-Porter

Striped bikinis are trendy, and Solid & Striped makes the most comfortable, seamless ones out there.

$90 at Net-A-Porter
Solid & Striped Bikini Briefs
Solid & Striped Bikini Briefs
$90 at Net-A-Porter
$90 at Net-A-Porter
J.Crew Gingham One Piece
J.Crew Gingham One Piece
$110 at Nordstrom

Because the gingham trend is still going strong.

$110 at Nordstrom
The Shoes

Superga Sneakers
Superga Sneakers
$65 at Revolve

You’ll need clean, comfortable sneakers to wear, and these Superga ones are only $65.

$65 at Revolve
Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock Sandals
$150 at Nordstrom

They’re great for walking, but also an easy slip-on shoe for lounging by the pool or at brunch with friends.

$150 at Nordstrom
Raye Zelda Heel
Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #2
Raye Zelda Heel
$158 at Revolve

A bright party shoe that looks equally fun with a colorful look or a plain black dress.

$158 at Revolve
The Dresses

Mini Polka Dot Dress
Mini Polka Dot Dress
$195 at Reformation

Pull on this breezy, sweet polka-dot dress, add a pair of sneakers, and voila: a concert outfit you can wear all day.

$195 at Reformation
Free People Maxi Dress
Photo: Fuentes
Free People Maxi Dress
$168 at Revolve

An easy maxi dress for daytime, and since it already has such an eye-catching silhouette and pattern, all you have to add is black sandals.

$168 at Revolve
Mara Hoffman One-Shoulder Dress
Mara Hoffman One-Shoulder Dress
$250 at Net-A-Porter

This one-shoulder dress might feel a bit fancy for the desert, but you never know when you’re going to wind up at a party full of celebrities.

$250 at Net-A-Porter
The Accessories

Translucent Aviator Sunglasses
Translucent Aviator Sunglasses
$10 at Urban Outfitters

I never wear expensive sunglasses to concerts since they’re liable to drop on the ground or get left behind. These aviators are only $10, and they come in five colors.

$10 at Urban Outfitters
Madewell Bandana
Madewell Bandana
$25 at Madewell

Even if you’re not the bandana type, it comes in handy with all the dust.

$25 at Madewell
Clare V Woven Tote
Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #2
Clare V Woven Tote
$175 at Revolve

Literally everyone at Coachella is going to be carrying a mini woven bag. Give in to the trend!

$175 at Revolve
The Cover-ups

Tavik Swimwear Coverup
Tavik Swimwear Coverup
$95 at Revolve

This will match every swimsuit you own, no matter what shape or color.

$95 at Revolve
Vix Tunic
Vix Tunic
$100 at Net-A-Porter

This is more of a tunic than an actual cover-up, but that just makes it feel more chic.

$100 at Net-A-Porter
Vix Swimwear Dress Tunic
Vix Swimwear Dress Tunic
$103 at Nordstrom

If you’re looking for something more fitted, this sheer dress might be what you’re looking for.

$103 at Nordstrom
