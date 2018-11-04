The Latest on the Cut

All the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

We’ve put them all in one handy guide.

2:32 p.m.

Here’s Everything You Need to Survive Allergy Season

From Japanese eye drops to fancy air filters.

1:56 p.m.

32 Spring Dresses on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Short ones, long ones, floral ones, linen ones.

1:45 p.m.

The Only Coachella Shopping Guide You’ll Need

Don’t worry, there’s no fringe here.

12:51 p.m.

A Farewell to Paul Ryan’s Lipless Face

Good-bye to Paul Ryan’s face, which will not be seeking reelection.

12:47 p.m.

The Dismembered Torso Found in a Brooklyn Park Has Been Identified

Brandy Odom had been missing for months.

12:45 p.m.

Iconic Textile Designer Madeline Weinrib Is Closing After 20 Years

“This has been an enormous decision,” she says.

12:37 p.m.

Blake Lively Has a Love/Hate Relationship With Retouching

She discussed body positivity with Gigi Hadid in a new interview.

12:34 p.m.

Paul Ryan Stepping Down Is the Only Good Thing He’s Done for Women

Many are not sad to see him go.

12:33 p.m.

An Ode to Paul Ryan’s Commitment to Fitness

With the news of his retirement, let us reflect on those embarrassing gym pics one more time.

12:27 p.m.

The Biggest Findings From a New Study on Infidelity

And what habits to change if these risk factors feel a little familiar.

12:15 p.m.

See the New Fashion Campaigns for Spring 2018

Designers pulled out all the stops this season.

12:00 p.m.

An Intimate Wedding at the Family Mountain House

Bales of hay served as seating for the ceremony, and later in the night the 50 guests chowed down on s’mores around a fire.

11:54 a.m.

What’s Going On With Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

And more pressing questions in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

11:09 a.m.

One of Rio’s Favorite Raccoon-Eye Eliminators Is on Sale

The YSL Touche Eclat pen is 21 percent off.

11:00 a.m.

How to Pick a Wedding Cake That Actually Tastes Good

Gramercy Tavern pastry chef Milo Uskokovic shares his expert advice.

10:54 a.m.

Queer Eye’s Fashion Guru on the Best Style Tips for Men

Plus, how to take a perfect selfie.

10:25 a.m.

Hailey Baldwin Explains the Hollywood Church Scene

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot. It’s intense and it’s loud and it’s in your face.”

10:05 a.m.

Your Guide to Every Hollywood Chris’s Relationship Status

From Pratt to Pine.

10:00 a.m.

Where to Shop for Wedding Gowns When You’re Not a Sample Size

There’s a whole new bridal-scape catering to non-model shapes. An engaged writer ranks her top-six experiences, both in-store and online.