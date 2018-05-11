11 Pretty Satin Flats for Spring

If your feet don’t feel quite ready for sandal season, try easing into spring with a pair of chic satin flats. The fancy texture makes them dressy enough for work — or even formal events — but the slip-on style makes them insanely easy to wear. And they come in both open-toe and closed-toe options, in case you haven’t managed to get a pedicure yet. Scroll ahead for 11 of our favorites.

The Best Under $20

$18, H&M

For only $18, these are nice simple flats you could slip on when you don’t feel like getting dressed.

The Ones That Look Expensive

$23, Target

The simplicity of the style and the natural sheen of the satin make these look like they cost a lot, but they’re somehow only $23.

If You Want Them in a Trendy Color

$28, Amazon

More melodramatic purple, please!

If You Want a Minimalist Pair

$98, Nordstrom

At first glance, I thought these were the Row since they’re constructed so gracefully. And if you’re worried that they’re too flat, they have a comfortable memory-foam insole.

If You Liked the Gucci Loafers

$110, Nordstrom

Fur-back flats are very last season, but if you’re still into the loafer shape, try these sleek shoes in refreshing yellow.

If You Want to Impress

$123, The Outnet

The color and sleek shape of these Opening Ceremony flats will make your friends ask you where you got them.

If You Want Something Fancy

$130, Net-A-Porter

Wear them with a nice dress, or let them be the focal point against boyfriend jeans.

If You Don’t Like Bright Colors

$145, Net-A-Porter

Make a statement without color in these flats from Le Petit Trou.

If You Can’t Afford a Designer Pair

$158, Revolve

Every brand from No.21 to Prada has an iteration on the bow flat, and now finally there’s a quality version for under $200 at Revolve.

If You’re Going on Vacation

$200, Net-A-Porter

The bright colors here are practically begging for a beach-side Instagram.

If You Want to Splurge

$375, Net-A-Porter

These are the crème de la crème. They’re made from a lustrous satin in Italy and have an oversize ruffle that cascades across the foot, making them both a practical and beautiful choice.

