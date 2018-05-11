11 Pretty Satin Flats for Spring

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

If your feet don’t feel quite ready for sandal season, try easing into spring with a pair of chic satin flats. The fancy texture makes them dressy enough for work — or even formal events — but the slip-on style makes them insanely easy to wear. And they come in both open-toe and closed-toe options, in case you haven’t managed to get a pedicure yet. Scroll ahead for 11 of our favorites.

The Best Under $20

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $18, H&M H&M Flats For only $18, these are nice simple flats you could slip on when you don’t feel like getting dressed. $18 at H&M Buy

The Ones That Look Expensive

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $23, Target A New Day Flats The simplicity of the style and the natural sheen of the satin make these look like they cost a lot, but they’re somehow only $23. $23 at Target Buy

If You Want Them in a Trendy Color

If You Want a Minimalist Pair

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $98, Nordstrom Yosi Samra Flats At first glance, I thought these were the Row since they’re constructed so gracefully. And if you’re worried that they’re too flat, they have a comfortable memory-foam insole. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Liked the Gucci Loafers

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $110, Nordstrom Kenneth Cole Flats Fur-back flats are very last season, but if you’re still into the loafer shape, try these sleek shoes in refreshing yellow. $110 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want to Impress

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $123, The Outnet Opening Ceremony Flats The color and sleek shape of these Opening Ceremony flats will make your friends ask you where you got them. $123 at The Outnet Buy

If You Want Something Fancy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $130, Net-A-Porter J.Crew Bow Flats Wear them with a nice dress, or let them be the focal point against boyfriend jeans. $130 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Don’t Like Bright Colors

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $145, Net-A-Porter Le Petit Trou Flats Make a statement without color in these flats from Le Petit Trou. $145 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Can’t Afford a Designer Pair

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $158, Revolve Raye x House of Harlow Flats Every brand from No.21 to Prada has an iteration on the bow flat, and now finally there’s a quality version for under $200 at Revolve. $158 at Revolve Buy

If You’re Going on Vacation

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $200, Net-A-Porter DVF Flats The bright colors here are practically begging for a beach-side Instagram. $200 at Net-A-Porter Buy

If You Want to Splurge

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $375, Net-A-Porter Loeffler Randall Flats These are the crème de la crème. They’re made from a lustrous satin in Italy and have an oversize ruffle that cascades across the foot, making them both a practical and beautiful choice. $375 at Net-A-Porter Buy

