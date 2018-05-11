11 Pretty Satin Flats for Spring

If your feet don’t feel quite ready for sandal season, try easing into spring with a pair of chic satin flats. The fancy texture makes them dressy enough for work — or even formal events — but the slip-on style makes them insanely easy to wear. And they come in both open-toe and closed-toe options, in case you haven’t managed to get a pedicure yet. Scroll ahead for 11 of our favorites.
The Best Under $20
For only $18, these are nice simple flats you could slip on when you don’t feel like getting dressed.
The Ones That Look Expensive
The simplicity of the style and the natural sheen of the satin make these look like they cost a lot, but they’re somehow only $23.
If You Want Them in a Trendy Color
More melodramatic purple, please!
If You Want a Minimalist Pair
At first glance, I thought these were the Row since they’re constructed so gracefully. And if you’re worried that they’re too flat, they have a comfortable memory-foam insole.
If You Liked the Gucci Loafers
Fur-back flats are very last season, but if you’re still into the loafer shape, try these sleek shoes in refreshing yellow.
If You Want to Impress
The color and sleek shape of these Opening Ceremony flats will make your friends ask you where you got them.
If You Want Something Fancy
Wear them with a nice dress, or let them be the focal point against boyfriend jeans.
If You Don’t Like Bright Colors
Make a statement without color in these flats from Le Petit Trou.
If You Can’t Afford a Designer Pair
Every brand from No.21 to Prada has an iteration on the bow flat, and now finally there’s a quality version for under $200 at Revolve.
If You’re Going on Vacation
The bright colors here are practically begging for a beach-side Instagram.
If You Want to Splurge
These are the crème de la crème. They’re made from a lustrous satin in Italy and have an oversize ruffle that cascades across the foot, making them both a practical and beautiful choice.
