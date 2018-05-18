18 Unique Father’s Day Gift Ideas

If you really want to please your hobbyist dad this year, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve looked beyond the classic gifts like whiskey sets and patterned shirts for showstopper items for the particular or difficult-to-please dad. We guarantee he won’t have these gadgets, collector’s items, or fancy clothes.

$38, Amazon Explicit Lyrics Collector’s Edition, Double Vinyl Kendrick Lamar Whether he’s a big Kendrick Lamar fan or just heard about him through the Pulitzer, this vinyl special edition is a “wow” present. He will need a record player (unless this is just for collector’s purposes). $38 at Amazon Buy $38 at Amazon Buy

$90, Walmart Nostalgia CBG64 Homecraft Pressurized Beer Growler $90 (was $113, now 20% off) With this pressurized growler, his favorite beer will stay cold for 24 hours and always be on tap. $90 at Walmart Buy

$100, Samsung Samsung Earphones Tuned by AKG What makes these earbuds more special than other earbuds? They’re stylish, comfortable, and promise a “tangle free” cord. $100 at Samsung Buy

$100, Williams Sonoma Nespresso Vertuoline by Breville Espresso Maker $100 (was $200, now 50% off) You’re lucky you’re snagging this espresso maker at half the price. The Nespresso is loved by culinary types and you can’t beat that sleek design. $100 at Williams Sonoma Buy

$115, Theory Linen Essential Tee If your dad uses “summer” as a verb, odds are he needs another linen tee. Get a high-quality crewneck in an unexpected tangerine color to make sure he stands out on the beach. $115 at Theory Buy

$120, Bed Bath &Beyond Breville® Juice Fountain™ Plus $120 (was $150, now 20% off) If he prefers a shot of wheatgrass to an espresso, get this heavy-duty juicer to show that he means business when it comes to green juice. $120 at Bed Bath &Beyond Buy

$150, Mr. Porter Shinola Leather American Football Maybe he still plays, maybe he played in college, maybe he’s the NFL’s No. 1 fan. Either way, this football could be used as a tasteful piece of bro-y décor or, I guess, actually for sports. $150 at Mr. Porter Buy

$159, Apple AirPods If he knows how to set up Bluetooth and is pretty good at not losing things, AirPods are the perfect gift. $159 at Apple Buy

$175, Walmart Sun Dolphin Phoenix 10.4 Sit This color blue is so gorgeous, even people that don’t spend time on lakes will appreciate it. Reviews say it’s a good kayak for beginners. $175 at Walmart Buy

$199, Amazon ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, 1100 Watts If he knows what “sous vide” means, he’ll want this. This sleek little tool heats up water for the perfect temperature and connects to your Android or iPhone to let you know when your food is done. *Chef’s kiss.* $199 at Amazon Buy $199 at Amazon Buy

$240, Amazon Zivix Jamstik and Black Portable App Enabled MIDI Electric Guitar $240 (was $300, now 20% off) This portable electric guitar is perfect for beginners. Jamstik+ also has guitar lessons on apps for iOS and Mac. $240 at Amazon Buy $240 at Amazon Buy

$225, Vince Color Block Track Jacket Match his taste level with a color-blocked jacket from Vince. It’s guaranteed to fit almost any style. $225 at Vince Buy

$265, Amazon Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera While you can’t travel back to the era of Michael Jackson and neon leggings, you can make him feel like it’s a simpler time with a film camera. $265 at Amazon Buy $265 at Amazon Buy

$280, Nordstrom Stance “Star Wars™” 13-Pack Socks Box Set Appreciate his fandom with a cute box set of socks featuring Star Wars characters. The Stance brand has a wide range of themed socks outside of the Star Wars universe, also. $280 at Nordstrom Buy

$695, TUMI Alpha 2 Golf Bag If your dad is a Golf Dad, you’re probably used to getting him golf balls every year (he loves them, he promises!). This year, go big or go home with a golf bag by Tumi. He’ll get enough wear out of it. $695 at TUMI Buy

