8 Best Beauty Buys From Dermstore’s Memorial Day Sale

The jump off to this weekend’s Memorial Day are all the great sales. Here’s one of the earliest ones, from skin care and makeup emporium, Dermstore. A large portion of the site is 20 percent off (using code CELEBRATE) starting today through May 29, on brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, Kevyn Aucoin, and Tarte Cosmetics. Here are our some of our best picks from the sale from jade rollers to really good sunscreen.

beautyblender
$16 (was $20, now 20% off)

Don’t uh, borrow your boyfriend’s. Just get a new one, and if you haven’t gotten one before, what are you waiting for? It’s way cheaper than a makeup brush and better than your hands for blending foundation. Make sure you wet it first.

Face Stockholm Veil Lipstick - Cranberry
$18 (was $22, now 18% off)

The alleged Carolyn Bessette Kennedy red lipstick is on sale and it’s “freakishly flattering.”

Jade Roller Beauty Rose Quartz Beauty Roller
$42 (was $52, now 19% off)

You can now get a nice jade roller for less, to massage and de-puff your face at home.

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
Photo: Kevin Hees
$23 (was $28, now 18% off)

One of the Cut’s favorite all-around mascaras because it never smudges or gets clumpy. It’s also the rumored inspiration for Glossier’s Lash Slick mascara.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
$15 (was $19, now 21% off)

Multiple makeup artists keep this backstage and in their kits for dry skin. It’s affordable and has a rich, balm-y creamy texture that doesn’t become oily on the skin. It’s especially great for flights and a favorite of Hari Nef and Sweetbitter author Stephanie Danler.

Baby Foot Easy Pack - Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet
$20 (was $25, now 20% off)

OMG, it’s Baby Foot season, a.k.a. time to let your feet shed their dead-skin chrysalis. Now you can enter sandal season with newborn-like, baby-soft skin.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid
$22 (was $30, now 27% off)

A classic French drugstore sunscreen that goes on completely clear, feels hydrating enough to even possibly forgo moisturizer, and contains SPF 60.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - Packettes
$120 (was $150, now 20% off)

An easy and gentle (despite the description as Extra Strength) at-home peel pad that dissolves dead skin to make your skin really glow.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

