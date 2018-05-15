88-Year-Old Hitchcock Muse Stars in Gucci Ad

Photo: Gucci/Colin Dodgson

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it 1,000 times — fashion needs to cast more chic octogenarians in their ad campaigns. Heads exploded when Phoebe Philo cast Joan Didion (83) for Céline, and Maye Musk (69) arrived at CoverGirl. Now, 88-year-old Tippi Hedren is the star of new jewelry and timepieces ads for Gucci. Hedren was discovered by Alfred Hitchcock and starred in his film The Birds, in 1963. She’s also fellow Gucci model Dakota Johnson’s grandmother.

In the campaign, shot by Colin Dodgson, she plays the role of a fortune-teller. Decked out in Gucci jewelry and shawls, she tells the fortunes of fellow models. Once a mysterious blonde, always a mysterious blonde.