T o p F i v e

On June 21, art bookstore Printed Matter will open its second, larger location in the lobby of a former Chase bank (38 St. Marks Pl.). Director Max Schumann talks his favorite reissued magazines and survivalist manuals.

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

“This book ($40) is a celebration of Colab, an artist group that was active downtown in the ’70s: It’s where people like Kiki Smith and Jenny Holzer cut their teeth.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

“Name, Thing, Thing ($15) was created by the artist Gerardo Madera. It’s all found materials, plus some fairly impenetrable text. It’s a marvelous little book.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

“Book Book is a book on binding ($28), co-authored by one of our sales assistants, who also happens to be an accomplished book-maker.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

“This is a reprint of Yeah magazine ($40), which was created in the ’60s by the Fugs’s Tuli Kupferberg. It’s a mix of poetry, graphic art, and collages.”

“People from the far right and the far left love this manual ($8) that teaches how to live off the grid. It tells you, for instance, how to fake your own death.”