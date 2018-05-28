Cluster
In November, London atelier Ralph & Russo will join the Upper East Side’s quintessentially British belt.
1. Belstaff, 814 Madison Ave.: Suede-and-snakeskin sandals ($550); striped mock-neck jumpers ($550); a brown nylon-jersey rain jacket ($950).
2. Alexander McQueen, 747 Madison Ave.: Metallic-heeled leather creeper shoes ($840); tweed corset dress with grosgrain shoulder straps ($4,575); short double-breasted trench ($2,780).
3. Ralph & Russo, 680 Madison Ave.: Ready-to-wear, couture, and accessories, such as pink pumps with rose-gold-leaf appliqués ($2,217); black lace mini-dress with crystals (price upon request).
4. Lutwyche, 717 Madison Ave.: Bespoke sport coats (from $4,500), topcoats (from $6,000), three-piece suits (from $7,100), and morning suits with matching vests ($9,300).
2x2: Four Weekend Duffels
That’ll fit in the overhead compartment on the Jitney.
Under $100
Bright: Eastpak Perce Brim yellow duffel, $88 at backpacking-united.com.
Neutral: Rains weekend bag, $95 at shop.nordstrom.com.
Over $100
Bright: Nylon Packable 3-Way Boston bag, $199 at westerlindoutdoor.com.
Neutral: Standard duffel, $110 at blkpineworkshop.com.
Three in One
On May 21, wellness-center-slash-café HealHaus opened a relaxing 1,100-square-foot space in Clinton Hill (1082 Fulton St.).
Heal
Daily yoga ($20) and meditation classes ($15); acupuncture and Reiki sessions ($40); Breathwork for Recovery ($40), an organization that uses breathing methods to help ease substance abuse and eating disorders.
Learn
Evening panels on nutrition, anxiety, and depression; group discussions on subjects such as sexual trauma and the role absentee fathers play in toxic masculinity.
Eat
Mint-chip smoothies with hemp milk and peppermint leaves (from $8); carob, chicory, and dandelion elixirs (from $4); vegan and gluten-free turmeric banana bread ($4).
Ask a Shop Clerk
The Profit star Marcus Lemonis has opened a womenswear shop with candy (402 W. 13th St.).
How many businesses do you own?
“Over 100. I got my start with my RV company. But there’s no camping gear in Marcus the store; it’s all women, all the time. A lot of the products are from businesses I own, like metallic joggers from Inkkas ($95) and gummies from Sweet Pete’s. As for the design, it’s all me. White walls, concrete floors, and chandeliers. I love chandeliers mixed with casual. It’s my signature thing.”
She Said, She Said
On May 30, Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah of San Francisco–based Cuyana will bring their minimalist basics to Soho (29 Prince St.).
Karla: We think a lot about how things feel, so we spent the first few years of the company’s life traveling around the world, making supplier relationships: Peru to find an alpaca supplier, Argentina for leather. The store is all about texture too. We used stucco on some of the walls, and the curtains are made with the same material as our wool skirts.
Shilpa: We also created bag-try-on areas: They have wooden pieces that simulate the size and weight of a computer, a water bottle, and a phone, so you can see what it feels like to carry around the bag filled with all your stuff.
Top Five
On June 21, art bookstore Printed Matter will open its second, larger location in the lobby of a former Chase bank (38 St. Marks Pl.). Director Max Schumann talks his favorite reissued magazines and survivalist manuals.
“This book ($40) is a celebration of Colab, an artist group that was active downtown in the ’70s: It’s where people like Kiki Smith and Jenny Holzer cut their teeth.”
“Name, Thing, Thing ($15) was created by the artist Gerardo Madera. It’s all found materials, plus some fairly impenetrable text. It’s a marvelous little book.”
“Book Book is a book on binding ($28), co-authored by one of our sales assistants, who also happens to be an accomplished book-maker.”
“This is a reprint of Yeah magazine ($40), which was created in the ’60s by the Fugs’s Tuli Kupferberg. It’s a mix of poetry, graphic art, and collages.”
“People from the far right and the far left love this manual ($8) that teaches how to live off the grid. It tells you, for instance, how to fake your own death.”
*This article appears in the May 28, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!