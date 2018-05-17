An Airy, Modern Home in a 19th-Century Bread Factory

This corner building on a quiet street in Carroll Gardens has witnessed lots of changes since going up as a bakery and bread factory in 1899. In 2016, husband-and-wife design team James Veal and Christine Stucker of Stewart-Schafer were hired by a young couple to make it into their home. They would live on the top two floors and rent out the bottom two floors, but not before a gut renovation revealed that the building was in need of a secondary internal steel structure to hold it up.

It’s not often that a renovation, even a gut, entails this dramatic a change. A grim staircase has been replaced by a clean floating-steel structure, seen above, and the open kitchen/dining area has been custom-designed by Stewart-Schafer. A chandelier from Workstead hangs overhead. The chairs are by Hans Wegner.

A view of the second floor looking toward a sad little bath, and an even sadder staircase, before work got under way. Another view of the second floor, which originally had a bedroom, office, and bath before the duo got to work. "It was pretty seamless," Stucker says of the renovation. "We had a lot of creative control. We didn't have to kill any part of the design, which was fortunate." Stewart-Schafer's skill at reconfiguring floor plans is second nature; the pair have worked in retail design across the country and abroad since they started their practice nine years ago. Their retail clients include Thom Browne and John Varvatos.

