Get to Know Costume Institute Curator Andrew Bolton Before the Met’s New Show

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On the first Monday in May, all eyes will be on the Met Gala red carpet. But behind-the-scenes, Andrew Bolton, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, will be putting the final touches on his new show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” which opens to the public the following week.

The “Art of Style” — an original series on Made to Measure (M2M) that explores the creative expression of innovative global designers and leading artists — released its ninth episode featuring Bolton on Wednesday, allowing viewers to get to know him a bit before the big day. Previously, the series has featured designers such as Thom Browne, who happens to be Bolton’s partner, as well as Manolo Blahnik, and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Picciolo.

Bolton is known for some of the most smashing fashion exhibitions in the museum’s history, including successes such as “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

“Since the Met’s groundbreaking Alexander McQueen exhibition in 2011, Andrew Bolton has transformed the way a world-class museum embraces fashion,” said Susan Hootstein, executive content director of M2M told the Cut. “His talent and passion for contextualizing a designer’s legacy for a wider audience mirrors the spirit and ambition of M2M.”

Andrew Bolton’s Art of Style episode premieres Wednesday, May 2. Watch an exclusive clip, below.