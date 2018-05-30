Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Confirm Relationship With Harry Potter Robes

Photo: Getty Images

When I look back at this time period in history, I’ll remember … not much, because my brain is profoundly fried from all the time I spend on the internet. But assuming that I can recall May of 2018 one day, it will be defined, in part, by the momentous rise of celebrity couples that make you go “oh, huh:” Elon Musk and Grimes. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

Speaking of that last pairing — otherwise known as an adorable singing ponytail and Saturday Night Live’s wunderkind — they confirmed their relationship via an Instagram post on Wednesday. In a photo posted by Davidson and captioned “the chamber of secrets has been opened …” they’re both pictured wearing Harry Potter robes. (Would it kill anyone to be a Lord of the Rings fan these days?) Davidson went with a Gryffindor-themed one, while Grande opted for Slytherin, probably on account of that whole “donut-licking-I-hate-America” thing.

Your move, Grusk.