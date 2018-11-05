Bella Hadid Caught Kissing The Weeknd At Cannes

Photo: Mike Coppola/2016 Getty Images

Thank you, celebrity sleuths, for capturing Bella Hadid and The Weeknd canoodling at Cannes. The former couple/possibly current couple were first seen hanging out at Coachella, but also got together at Cannes. And yes, there is photographic evidence. Here they are hanging out at a Magnum party (Hadid is the face of the ice cream brand).

May 10: Bella and Abel Tesfaye at a Magnum party in Cannes. #MagnumCannes pic.twitter.com/opexsjZ96O — Hadid News (@HadidNews) May 10, 2018

Smiling? Together?! Okay fine, it’s not quite a smoking gun. But later, at an Alexander Wang event (being a celebrity sounds hard) the two were caught kissing.

The two had split in 2016, and then The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez. Hadid gave us some great post-breakup moments, including when she walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show while he performed, and showed up to the 2017 Met Gala in a sexy catsuit (The Weekend was there with Gomez). When the rumors that the two had spent Coachella surfaced, Bella denied the reports on Instagram. This will be harder to dismiss.