The Latest on the Cut

56 seconds ago

I’ve Discovered a New Horrifying Thing About The Handmaid’s Tale

Nobody in Gilead has comfortable home clothes.

5 mins ago

When You Find Out Your Parents Met in a Cult

All thanks to Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

11 mins ago

The Strategist’s Mega Memorial Day Sales Roundup

Your one-stop shop for a long weekend of deal-sniffing.

11 mins ago

Now Meghan Markle Has to Go Through 6 Months of Duchess Training

A top palace aide is teaching her about royal life.

14 mins ago

12 Highlights From Design Week in New York

From the International Contemporary Furniture Fair to Sight Unseen, and the venues in between.

14 mins ago

Quiz: What Did This Bad Man Do?

A quiz to test how well you’ve been keeping up with the endless corrupt happenings in Trumpworld.

29 mins ago

A Fantasy Prom for Teens in Need

Kids facing medical and social obstacles find community at a decked out prom.

10:22 a.m.

André Leon Talley Gets Honest About Racism, Loneliness in the Fashion Industry

He says he was called “Queen Kong” by a high-profile PR exec.

10:20 a.m.

3 of the Prettiest Nail Polish Bottles

No square bottles here.

10:06 a.m.

Michelle Obama Reveals the Cover of Her New Memoir, Becoming

The book will be released in November.

9:50 a.m.

This Michael Kors Dress Feels Retro and Modern at the Same Time

Make like Betty Draper at a garden party.

9:46 a.m.

Dylan Farrow Slams Her Brother’s Defense of Woody Allen

“It’s … part of a larger effort to discredit and distract from my assault.”

9:00 a.m.

14 Delightful Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

Ruffles, floral, and lace galore.

9:00 a.m.

The Toner That Will Make Your Selfies Look So Good

No filter needed.

8:58 a.m.

The Shocking Thing About Teaching Roth to College Kids

They loved him.

8:31 a.m.

Jason Bateman Apologies for Insensitive New York Times Interview

In which he defended Jeffrey Tambor while Jessica Walter cried.

8:30 a.m.

The Canadian Woman Shocked by Reproductive Care in the U.S.

“I just figured that if I needed one, my health-care provider in town would do the termination, and that would be that.”

8:22 a.m.

Hollywood’s Favorite Ex-Couple Spotted at Cozy Dinner

It all starts with an intimate dinner in New York.

7:00 a.m.

I Was a Shopping Addict With a Bottomless Bank Account

My husband had no idea that I had $25,000 on my Saks credit card.

7:00 a.m.

Why I Only Date Recently Divorced Dads

A pitch for the best category of single men.