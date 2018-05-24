14 Delightful Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

Pretty Things: A week dedicated to beautiful objects.
Even the least sweaty of us are no match against the inevitable hot and humid summer nights. Instead of cranking up your air conditioner and finding yourself with an astronomical electric bill, here’s another solution: Get a pair of breathable but still very pretty pajamas. Sure you can sleep in a tattered T-shirt from college, but slipping into a silky slip or sleek shorts set is infinitely more luxurious — plus you won’t wake up in a puddle of sweat. So just in time for warm weather, here are our favorite picks. Scroll below to shop them all.
The On-Sale Wonder
DKNY makes affordable pajamas that look way more expensive than their price tags. This one is now half off, making this buy that much sweeter.
The Cheeky Short Set
Didn’t you know cherries are fashion’s favorite fruit? Get on the trend with this fruit-covered set.
The Cozy Sleep Gown
The soft material drapes nicely and will feel cool on summer nights.
The Social-Media Favorite
Lisa Says Gah is pretty famous on Instagram and they recently launched their own sleep collection. It features vintage-inspired two-piece sets in several colors, with red being our favorite.
If You Love Rompers
Why not wear one to sleep? This one is on sale and has the softest modal fabric.
Because You Love Polka Dots
The pink trim amps up the sweetness of this classic polka-dot print.
The Prairie Dress
With lace trimming at the neckline and in the back, it’s so pretty it can almost pass as a summer dress.
The Sexy Short Set
For those romantic date nights, Hanky Panky’s sheer set is a seductive alternative to lingerie.
The Cutesy Set
The floral print and tie details are sweet touches and especially appropriate for a girls’ night in.
Because You Love Black
The white piping keeps it from being too goth.
The Classic Set
Started by former stylist Marloes Hoedeman in 2013, Love Stories is a cool new brand to know. Their pieces are sleek and emphasize comfort while still looking delicate and feminine.
The Minimalist Set
There are no loud prints or extreme lace details here. Instead, the silky, almost sheer robin’s-egg-blue fabric gives it a delicate feel without looking overly dainty.
The Splurge
Oliva von Halle is notoriously pricey, but thanks to the wonderful Net-a-Porter sale you can get this bold slip dress for under 300 bucks.
If You Hate Doing Dry Cleaning
As much as we love how silk feels, it’s a pain to keep clean. Fear not — this set is machine washable so you can save on trips to the dry cleaners.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.