14 Delightful Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

Even the least sweaty of us are no match against the inevitable hot and humid summer nights. Instead of cranking up your air conditioner and finding yourself with an astronomical electric bill, here’s another solution: Get a pair of breathable but still very pretty pajamas. Sure you can sleep in a tattered T-shirt from college, but slipping into a silky slip or sleek shorts set is infinitely more luxurious — plus you won’t wake up in a puddle of sweat. So just in time for warm weather, here are our favorite picks. Scroll below to shop them all.

The On-Sale Wonder

DKNY Printed satin playsuit
DKNY Printed satin playsuit
$40, The Outnet
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

DKNY makes affordable pajamas that look way more expensive than their price tags. This one is now half off, making this buy that much sweeter.

$40 at The Outnet
The Cheeky Short Set

Satin Cherry Print Pajama Set
Satin Cherry Print Pajama Set
$23, Forever 21

Didn’t you know cherries are fashion’s favorite fruit? Get on the trend with this fruit-covered set.

$23 at Forever 21
The Cozy Sleep Gown

In Bloom by Jonquil Nightgown
In Bloom by Jonquil Nightgown
$56, Nordstrom

The soft material drapes nicely and will feel cool on summer nights.

$56 at Nordstrom
The Social-Media Favorite

Pajama Set
Pajama Set
$88, Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah is pretty famous on Instagram and they recently launched their own sleep collection. It features vintage-inspired two-piece sets in several colors, with red being our favorite.

$88 at Lisa Says Gah
If You Love Rompers

Eberjey Ivy ruffled stretch-modal jersey playsuit
Eberjey Ivy ruffled stretch-modal jersey playsuit
$57, Net-a-Porter
$57 (was $95, now 40% off)

Why not wear one to sleep? This one is on sale and has the softest modal fabric.

$57 at Net-a-Porter
Because You Love Polka Dots

Kate Spade New York short sateen pajamas
Kate Spade New York short sateen pajamas
$47, Nordstrom
$47 (was $78, now 40% off)

The pink trim amps up the sweetness of this classic polka-dot print.

$47 at Nordstrom
The Prairie Dress

Flora Nikrooz Blythe Sleep Dress
Flora Nikrooz Blythe Sleep Dress
$120, Nordstrom

With lace trimming at the neckline and in the back, it’s so pretty it can almost pass as a summer dress.

$120 at Nordstrom
The Sexy Short Set

Hanky Panky Sleepwear Set
Hanky Panky Sleepwear Set
$100, Revolve

For those romantic date nights, Hanky Panky’s sheer set is a seductive alternative to lingerie.

$100 at Revolve
The Cutesy Set

Three J NYC Brigette floral-print cotton-poplin pajama set
Three J NYC Brigette floral-print cotton-poplin pajama set
$108, Net-a-Porter
$108 (was $180, now 40% off)

The floral print and tie details are sweet touches and especially appropriate for a girls’ night in.

$108 at Net-a-Porter
Because You Love Black

Morgan Lane Dree Sleep Romper
Morgan Lane Dree Sleep Romper
$184, Shopbop

The white piping keeps it from being too goth.

$184 at Shopbop
The Classic Set

Love Stories Bluemoon and Audrey embroidered satin pajama set
Love Stories Bluemoon and Audrey embroidered satin pajama set
$123, Net-a-Porter
$123 (was $205, now 40% off)

Started by former stylist Marloes Hoedeman in 2013, Love Stories is a cool new brand to know. Their pieces are sleek and emphasize comfort while still looking delicate and feminine.

$123 at Net-a-Porter
The Minimalist Set

Maison Du Soir Bardot Sleep Shirt
Maison Du Soir Bardot Sleep Shirt
$198, Need Supply

There are no loud prints or extreme lace details here. Instead, the silky, almost sheer robin’s-egg-blue fabric gives it a delicate feel without looking overly dainty.

$198 at Need Supply
Buy
Maison Du Soir Jaclyn Sleep Shorts
$99, Need Supply
$99 at Need Supply
The Splurge

Olivia von Halle Issa silk-satin nightdress
Olivia von Halle Issa silk-satin nightdress
$273, Net-a-Porter
$273 (was $390, now 30% off)

Oliva von Halle is notoriously pricey, but thanks to the wonderful Net-a-Porter sale you can get this bold slip dress for under 300 bucks.

$273 at Net-a-Porter
If You Hate Doing Dry Cleaning

Washable Silk Set
Washable Silk Set
$178, Lunya

As much as we love how silk feels, it’s a pain to keep clean. Fear not — this set is machine washable so you can save on trips to the dry cleaners.

$178 at Lunya
