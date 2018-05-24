14 Delightful Pajamas for Hot Summer Nights

Pretty Things: A week dedicated to beautiful objects.

Even the least sweaty of us are no match against the inevitable hot and humid summer nights. Instead of cranking up your air conditioner and finding yourself with an astronomical electric bill, here’s another solution: Get a pair of breathable but still very pretty pajamas. Sure you can sleep in a tattered T-shirt from college, but slipping into a silky slip or sleek shorts set is infinitely more luxurious — plus you won’t wake up in a puddle of sweat. So just in time for warm weather, here are our favorite picks. Scroll below to shop them all.

The On-Sale Wonder

$40, The Outnet DKNY Printed satin playsuit $40 (was $80, now 50% off) DKNY makes affordable pajamas that look way more expensive than their price tags. This one is now half off, making this buy that much sweeter. $40 at The Outnet Buy

The Cheeky Short Set

The Cozy Sleep Gown

$56, Nordstrom In Bloom by Jonquil Nightgown The soft material drapes nicely and will feel cool on summer nights. $56 at Nordstrom Buy

The Social-Media Favorite

$88, Lisa Says Gah Pajama Set Lisa Says Gah is pretty famous on Instagram and they recently launched their own sleep collection. It features vintage-inspired two-piece sets in several colors, with red being our favorite. $88 at Lisa Says Gah Buy

If You Love Rompers

$57, Net-a-Porter Eberjey Ivy ruffled stretch-modal jersey playsuit $57 (was $95, now 40% off) Why not wear one to sleep? This one is on sale and has the softest modal fabric. $57 at Net-a-Porter Buy

Because You Love Polka Dots

$47, Nordstrom Kate Spade New York short sateen pajamas $47 (was $78, now 40% off) The pink trim amps up the sweetness of this classic polka-dot print. $47 at Nordstrom Buy

The Prairie Dress

$120, Nordstrom Flora Nikrooz Blythe Sleep Dress With lace trimming at the neckline and in the back, it’s so pretty it can almost pass as a summer dress. $120 at Nordstrom Buy

The Sexy Short Set

$100, Revolve Hanky Panky Sleepwear Set For those romantic date nights, Hanky Panky’s sheer set is a seductive alternative to lingerie. $100 at Revolve Buy

The Cutesy Set

$108, Net-a-Porter Three J NYC Brigette floral-print cotton-poplin pajama set $108 (was $180, now 40% off) The floral print and tie details are sweet touches and especially appropriate for a girls’ night in. $108 at Net-a-Porter Buy

Because You Love Black

$184, Shopbop Morgan Lane Dree Sleep Romper The white piping keeps it from being too goth. $184 at Shopbop Buy

The Classic Set

$123, Net-a-Porter Love Stories Bluemoon and Audrey embroidered satin pajama set $123 (was $205, now 40% off) Started by former stylist Marloes Hoedeman in 2013, Love Stories is a cool new brand to know. Their pieces are sleek and emphasize comfort while still looking delicate and feminine. $123 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Minimalist Set

$198, Need Supply Maison Du Soir Bardot Sleep Shirt There are no loud prints or extreme lace details here. Instead, the silky, almost sheer robin’s-egg-blue fabric gives it a delicate feel without looking overly dainty. $198 at Need Supply Buy

$99, Need Supply Maison Du Soir Jaclyn Sleep Shorts $99 at Need Supply Buy

The Splurge

$273, Net-a-Porter Olivia von Halle Issa silk-satin nightdress $273 (was $390, now 30% off) Oliva von Halle is notoriously pricey, but thanks to the wonderful Net-a-Porter sale you can get this bold slip dress for under 300 bucks. $273 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Hate Doing Dry Cleaning

$178, Lunya Washable Silk Set As much as we love how silk feels, it’s a pain to keep clean. Fear not — this set is machine washable so you can save on trips to the dry cleaners. $178 at Lunya Buy

