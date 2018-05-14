Bumble and Bumble’s Beach Wave Spray Has a New Scent

Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Spray is a classic for creating beach waves and making hair look perfectly tousled. (Even Gisele Bündchen uses sea-salt spray to make her hair look so effortlessly wavy.) The “holy grail” product used by dozens of hairstylists recently received a limited-edition makeover accompanied with two new fragrances.

The new scents, Malibu Beach and Montauk Dunes, are a fresh update to the original. The brand describes Malibu Beach as having a “gourmand” smell. It’s tropical with hints of coconut, orange, and juicy red fruits, and recalls a bit of the smell of sunscreen. On the other end, Montauk Dunes takes a floral approach, with notes of lily of the valley and something the brand is calling “dewy plants.” (Plants are just like us apparently, they like a dewy glow.)

While the scents are new, the formula is the same as the original Surf Spray, made with moisturizing seaweed and kelp. To recall the feel of salt water, it also contains what the brand calls a texturizing salt mineral complex. It also continues to be cruelty-, paraben-, mineral oil-, formaldehyde-, and phthalate-free. Just spray it onto hair, then twirl and scrunch strands for distressed-looking waves.

Formerly, the packaging was matte black bottle with mustard-yellow and aqua-blue lettering. The new beach sprays come in blue-and-white striped bottles, as part of a collaboration with swimwear brand Solid & Striped. The new sprays are available now at Sephora.

