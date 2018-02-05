Burberry Took a Trip to Ghana With Model Adwoa Aboah

Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Burberry

Burberry and model Adwoa Aboah have a long-standing relationship. For Christopher Bailey’s final, celeb-packed show, Aboah was given the honor of opening the show. And earlier this year, the brand asked her to work with Juergen Teller on a three-part portfolio showcasing the latest collection.

For the first segment, Teller shot the model in London, where she was born, with her cousins Alfie Husband, George Husband, Richard Theodore-Aboah, and Kwame N’Dow, as well as friends Montell Martin and Mae Muller. Then they traveled to New York, where Aboah currently lives, and photographed the model with her close friends and sister, the artist Kesewa Aboah.

Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Burberry

Today, Burberry launched part three of the partnership, which takes Aboah and Teller to Ghana. The two, along with British model Sonny Hall (another friend), went to Aboah’s family home in Accra. Aboah art-directed the images, which included shots around the city, plus a family portrait where everyone wore custom Burberry dresses and head wraps in the brand’s signature tartan. “I tried very hard not to be too emotional about this trip, but it’s so special for everyone to see where the story started. To be in Ghana means coming home. I’ve been able to bring close friends of mine here, and my grandma and my family have had a taste of what the other part of my life is like,” said Aboah of the trip. See a few other select images from the portfolio below.

Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Burberry