Cate Blanchett Will Be Even More Beautiful

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

From an upcoming Met Gala robber role in the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 film to sharing her top skin-care secret — a penis facial — you’ve likely been seeing Cate Blanchett’s face even more recently. The five-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner was also seen last week as the Cannes Jury President where she and 82 other women staged a protest to demand more female diversity in the film industry. And her newest résumé addition is another big gig: Giorgio Armani Beauty announced that she will be the brand’s global ambassador, their first ever.

Blanchett has been working with the brand for five years and is already the face of their Sì fragrance. According to WWD, this new promotion means she’ll be the face of many more products, including make up and skin care. Along with the announcement of her new role, designer Giorgio Armani said simply that Blanchett is “luminous and sophisticated, her natural elegance and distinguished beauty are striking. I am pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship.”

There’s no word yet on what specific products Blanchett will promote, but you already know she’s using the $650 foreskin facial and her favorite SK-II mist (she’s also the ambassador for SK-II, which she has been using for over a decade). Here’s to even more detail about how she gets what Judi Dench famously called her “white peach” complexion.