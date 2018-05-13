The 16 Sweetest Mother’s Day Tributes From Celebs

By
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner.
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

If you’ve been on Facebook or Instagram or any social media platform in the past 12-plus hours, you’re well aware that today is Mother’s Day, the joyous holiday where everyone floods the timeline with older pictures of their moms with lots of ❤️❤️❤️ and LOVE YOU’s.

Today is also one of those days where we’re reminded that sometimes, celebrities are like us. They have moms! And many of them like those moms. Below, a list that is clearly not definitive, but one that nevertheless highlights some of the sweetest Mother’s Day celeb posts floating out there.

Rihanna

Kendall Jenner

Viola Davis

Oprah Winfrey

Busy Philipps

Nicki Minaj

Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian

Reese Witherspoon

Amy Schumer

Gabrielle Union

Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid

Drake

Madonna

Emily Ratajkowski

Tags:

The 16 Sweetest Mother’s Day Tributes From Celebs